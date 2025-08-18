Cricket Rohit, Virat, Shubman blasted for disrespecting Sunil Gavaskar! Former India player angry om India stars By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 17:50 [IST]

Sunil Gavaskar once said the current India players don't go to him for any batting tips. Despite being a legend of Indian cricket and helping the yesteryear stars like Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, the modern India players don't turn to Gavaskar for advice.

And now Gavaskar's former India teammate Karsan Ghavri has blasted the Indian modern generation for 'disrespecting' Gavaskar. He cited the example of Shubman Gill and opined the India Test captain must seek advice from Gavaskar to improve his game.

"Gavaskar has been doing commentary for the last 25 years. His comments are so precious to any young player. It's very unfortunate that our own players don't go to him for any advice. Even players from outside go to him. Every Indian batter should go to him, including Shubman Gill. I don't know whether he's gone to him or not, but if he hasn't, he should. Somewhere, it would have come in the media - that Sunil Gavaskar has advised Virat Kohli, or Rohit Sharma or Shubman Gill something - but we never got to hear any such thing," Ghavri was quoted as saying on the Vickey Lalwani Show.

The former India player also blasted Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for disrespecting Gavaskar. There were reports that Rohit was unhappy with Gavaskar criticizing him, while Virat Kohli has clashed with Gavaskar multiple times in the past. In the IPL 2024, Gavaskar's comments on Kohli's strike rate against spin was not taken kindly by the India stalwart, while another comment also involved Virat's wife Anushka Sharma in a war of words.

But Ghavri opines that the likes of Rohit and Virat must listen to Gavaskar's criticism as it is for their own benefit.

"It is nonsense. You may be Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. They must respect the great man. Because if he tells you something or is advising you on something, that is for their own good. Ravi Shastri is an open-hearted guy. When it comes to criticising somebody, he will do it, but Sunil does it in a very different manner. He is known for saying things totally different to Ravi Shastri," Ghavri added.

Rohit and Virat both have already retired from Test and T20I formats and are only active in ODI format. Amid the 2027 World Cup preparations, the duo are expected to prove their fitness in domestic competitions.