RR Team 2021 Players List: Complete List of Rajasthan Royals Players With Price in IPL 2021

Morris, who came in with a base price of 75 Lacs, was sold to Rajasthan Royals for a whopping 16.25 Crores. The South African all-rounder was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore before the auction and as expected was the man in demand on Thursday (February 18).

The Royals also brought in another ex-RCB player in Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube. The Mumbai player, who came in with a base price of 50 Lacs, was sold for 4.40 Crores.

Sanju Samson-led Royals also bought Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for his base price of 1 Crore and two uncapped players Chetan Sakariya and KC Cariappa for 1.20 Crore and 20 Lacs respectively.

After the break, Royals continued their spending with the purchase of English opening batsman Liam Livingstone for 75 Lacs and young Indian uncapped pacer Kuldip Yadav for 20 Lacs. Akash Singh, who was released before the auction, was brought back by the Royals for 20 Lacs.

Meanwhile, former Royals captain Steve Smith, who was released by the inaugural IPL winners, was sold to Delhi Capitals for 2.20 Crore. England all-rounder Tom Curran, who was also released prior to the auctions, was picked up by the Capitals for 5.25 Crore.

Players Retained: Sanju Samson (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tewatia, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler.

Players bought in auction: KC Cariappa (20 Lacs), Chetan Sakariya (1.20 Crore), Chris Morris (16.25 Crore). Shivam Dube (4.40 Crore), Mustafizur Rahman (1 Crore), Liam Livinsgtone (75 Lacs), Kuldip Yadav (20 Lacs), Akash Singh (20 Lacs).