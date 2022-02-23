Ruled out of India series, Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga remains in isolation

Sri Lanka and India will play in a three-match T20 series beginning with the opener in Lucknow on Thursday (February 24).

"Wanindu Hasaranga, who was in isolation after contracting COVID-19, has once again returned a positive result when a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was conducted on the player yesterday (22nd February)," a release from Sri Lanka Cricket said.

An RTPCR test too confirmed the result. Hasaranga was first found to be positive during a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on February 15 when the Sri Lankan team was playing in a five-match T20 series in Australia.

The player was transferred to Melbourne from Canberra and will remain in isolation until he returns a negative PCR test report.

The leg-spinner was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru last week.

The 24-year-old made an impression, especially with the ball, when India went to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series last July, with a three-for in the second ODI and seven wickets - including a 4 for 9 - to top the bowling charts in the three T20Is.

At the end of that series, Hasaranga was placed second among T20I bowlers in the ICC rankings.

Earlier on Monday (February 21), off-spinner Ashian Daniel, the lone new face, was named in the 18-member Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series in India.

Daniel has been rewarded for his excellent List A form. However, his inclusion is subject to ministerial approval, a release from SLC said.

The visitors will also be without the services of batter Avishka Fernando, seamer Nuwan Thushara and spinner Ramesh Mendis as the trio returns home after suffering injuries at the bygone series in Australia.

Sri Lankan T20 Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel (subject to ministerial approval).