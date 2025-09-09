India's Rifle And Pistol Mixed Teams Miss Out On Medals At ISSF World Cup In Ningbo, China

SA20 Auction 2025: Why CSK Star Dewald Brevis Will Play At Pretoria Capitals, Not Joburg Super Kings

Johannesburg, Sep 5: Dewald Brevis, popularly known as 'Baby AB', emerged as the headline act at the SA20 Auction 2025, smashing records with a whopping R16.50 million ($880,000 approx.) bid to join Pretoria Capitals.

The 22-year-old star, who played a decisive role in MI Cape Town's maiden SA20 title triumph last season, was at the centre of an intense bidding war that saw Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals battling for his signature. SA20 Auction Highlights

Brevis - who joined Chennai Super Kings midway through the IPL 2025 as an injury replacement - made his presence felt in the biggest T20 competition in the world with his explosive batting efforts.

Brevis, who was the SA20 Rising Star 2024, scored 291 runs at an average of 48.5 and a staggering strike rate of 184.18 in the previous season, cementing his place as one of the most feared young batters in global T20 cricket. His value skyrocketed beyond Aiden Markram's R14 million ($750,000 approx.) mark, underlining his stature as South Africa's most exciting cricketing talent.

Ryan Rickelton's Prediction Comes True

Ahead of the auction, South African wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton - the all-time leading run-scorer in SA20 with 1,012 runs for MI Cape Town - predicted that Brevis would be the most sought-after player.

"Dewald Brevis, without a doubt, is going to attract major interest. I also expect Aiden Markram to be right up there, but I think Brevis will be the headline contender," Rickelton said. His words came true as Brevis stole the show, becoming the face of SA20 Season 4, which begins on December 26.

Why Brevis Won't Play for Joburg Super Kings in SA20 Season 4?

Despite his successful stint with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Dewald Brevis will not turn out for the Joburg Super Kings in SA20 2025 - a franchise also owned by CSK's parent group. The reason is simple: intense bidding dynamics at the SA20 Auction.

Joburg Super Kings fought hard for the 22-year-old but were eventually outbid by Pretoria Capitals, who broke the bank at R16.50 million to secure Brevis. The sister franchises cannot always guarantee the services of their IPL stars in the other leagues because of the auction process.

Brevis' Record-Breaking Exploits

Brevis' sensational auction value is backed by his red-hot form. In August 2024, he delivered a jaw-dropping performance in international cricket, scoring 125* off 56 balls against Australia in Darwin.

Youngest South African to score a T20I century (22y 105d)

Surpassed Faf du Plessis' 119 (2015) for South Africa's highest T20I score

Highest T20I score against Australia, eclipsing Ruturaj Gaikwad's 123*

First batter to score a T20I hundred against Australia in Australia

41-ball hundred, second-fastest for South Africa in T20Is (after David Miller's 35-ball ton in 2017)

Other Big Buys at the SA20 Auction 2025

While Brevis stole the limelight, several other stars also attracted huge bids:

Keshav Maharaj: First buy of the auction, sold to Pretoria Capitals for R1.7 million ($90,000 approx.). No RTM card was used by Durban's Super Giants.

First buy of the auction, sold to Pretoria Capitals for R1.7 million ($90,000 approx.). No RTM card was used by Durban's Super Giants. Kwena Maphaka: Teenage pace sensation picked up by Durban's Super Giants for R2.3 million ($120,000 approx.), underlining their focus on future talent.

Teenage pace sensation picked up by Durban's Super Giants for R2.3 million ($120,000 approx.), underlining their focus on future talent. Quinton de Kock: South African superstar joined Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the two-time champions, as their marquee signing for R2.4 million ($125,000 approx.).

South African superstar joined Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the two-time champions, as their marquee signing for R2.4 million ($125,000 approx.). Aiden Markram: Snapped up by Durban's Super Giants for a record-breaking R14 million ($750,000 approx.), making him one of the tournament's top stars.

Snapped up by Durban's Super Giants for a record-breaking R14 million ($750,000 approx.), making him one of the tournament's top stars. Lungi Ngidi: The experienced pacer was bought by Pretoria Capitals for R2.3 million ($120,000 approx.), adding depth to their attack.

The experienced pacer was bought by Pretoria Capitals for R2.3 million ($120,000 approx.), adding depth to their attack. Wiaan Mulder: South Africa's highest Test scorer (367*) joined Joburg Super Kings for R9 million ($480,000 approx.), bolstering their batting and leadership group.

Pretoria Capitals Secure the X-Factor

For Pretoria Capitals, Brevis' signing is more than just a marquee acquisition - it's a statement of intent. Alongside fellow recruits like Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi, the franchise looks stronger than ever as they eye SA20 Season 4 glory.

With Brevis' record-breaking deal, the arrival of proven match-winners, and young stars like Kwena Maphaka ready to shine, the upcoming SA20 2025 promises to be the most thrilling edition yet.