You have given a dream to young girls in India: Tendulkar felicitates Women's U19 World Cup-winning team

The former India captain also claimed that the feat will encourage many girls to take up the sport and realise their dreams.

Sachin Tendulkar honours Shafali Verma and her band

"I would like to congratulate you on the magnificent achievement. The entire nation will celebrate (the triumph) for years to come.

"For me, my cricketing dreams started in 1983 but by winning this World Cup, you have given birth to many dreams. It was a magnificent performance," Tendulkar said during the felicitation ceremony just before the start of the series-deciding third T20I between India and New Zealand.

"By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India to represent the country.

"The beginning of the WPL (Women's Premier League) is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunities," he added.

Tendulkar said the BCCI is doing its best for the growth of women's cricket in the country. "What BCCI has been able to do and the officials' contribution in helping women's cricket prosper, I think it's a sign that we will really do well (in future)."

During the brief felicitation function, which was also attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Ashish Shelar, the dignitaries handed over a cheque of Rs five crore to the victorious India U-19 women's team as announced by the board secretary earlier.

The U19 girls also took a victory lap in front of a raucous crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium which was packed to capacity.

Meanwhile, Team India won the game by a margin of 168 runs against New Zealand and clinched the series 2-1 at the iconic stadium. Riding over an imperious century from Shubman Gill, the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 234/4 in the 20 overs. Later, the bowlers restricted Blackcaps to 66 in the run chase.

