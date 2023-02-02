You have given a dream to young girls in India: Tendulkar felicitates Women's U19 World Cup-winning team

Ahmedabad, Feb 1: Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday felicitated the India U-19 women's cricket team for its triumph in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa.
The former India captain also claimed that the feat will encourage many girls to take up the sport and realise their dreams.
"I would like to congratulate you on the magnificent achievement. The entire nation will celebrate (the triumph) for years to come.
𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒!
Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and Office Bearers of BCCI honour the achievements of the World Cup-winning India U19 team and present them with a cheque of INR 5 crore.
"For me, my cricketing dreams started in 1983 but by winning this World Cup, you have given birth to many dreams. It was a magnificent performance," Tendulkar said during the felicitation ceremony just before the start of the series-deciding third T20I between India and New Zealand.
This World Cup win has given birth to many dreams. Girls in India & across the world will aspire to be like you.
You are role models to an entire generation and beyond.
Heartiest congratulations on this stupendous #U19T20WorldCup win.@BCCIWomen @BCCI
pic.twitter.com/VJvR0Ls60Z
"By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India to represent the country.
"The beginning of the WPL (Women's Premier League) is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunities," he added.
Special Triumph 🏆— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 1, 2023
Special Celebrations 👏
At the World's Largest Cricket Stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 🏟️ 🔝
That moment when @TheShafaliVerma & Co. enjoyed a lap of honour for their #U19T20WorldCup glory
Tendulkar said the BCCI is doing its best for the growth of women's cricket in the country. "What BCCI has been able to do and the officials' contribution in helping women's cricket prosper, I think it's a sign that we will really do well (in future)."
During the brief felicitation function, which was also attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Ashish Shelar, the dignitaries handed over a cheque of Rs five crore to the victorious India U-19 women's team as announced by the board secretary earlier.
The U19 girls also took a victory lap in front of a raucous crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium which was packed to capacity.
Meanwhile,
Team
India
won
the
game
by
a
margin
of
168
runs
against
New
Zealand
and
clinched
the
series
2-1
at
the
iconic
stadium.
Riding
over
an
imperious
century
from
Shubman
Gill,
the
Men
in
Blue
posted
a
mammoth
234/4
in
the
20
overs.
Later,
the
bowlers
restricted
Blackcaps
to
66
in
the
run
chase.