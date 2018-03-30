Sandpaper Gate: Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin come out in defence of Smith, Warner

Smith on Thursday fought back tears as he claimed full responsibility for the ball-tampering scandal that destroyed his reputation, while David Warner and Cameron Bancroft also offered their apologies for the scandal that plunged Australian cricket into turmoil.

Images of the former Australia skipper being escorted at Johannesburg airport and his tearful media conference in Sydney made the cricketing fraternity very emotional and several cricketers came out in their defence.

India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir and Ravichandran Ashwin were amongst those who stood by the sanctioned cricketers and pleaded the world to tone down their criticism for they have already through a lot ever since the incident came to light. The cricketers believed that all the banned trio is being painted as criminals for the mistake they committed on the field to win a game.

Smith and Warner have been handed one-year ban by Cricket Australia with rookie Cameron Bancroft getting a nine-month suspension for their involvement in ball tampering against South Africa in Cape Town.

Gautam Gambhir:

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir termed sanctions imposed on Smith and Warner as "harsh" and raised questions whether the errant duo paid the price for revolting against Cricket Australia on pay hike issue.

Delhi Daredevils captain Gambhir felt that Smith and Warner being the primary voices during the senior team's pay hike dispute with the establishment might have played a role in their ouster. "While cricket needs to be corruption-free but feel sanctions on Aussies bit harsh. Are @stevesmith49 & @davidwarner31 paying for revolt for pay hike? History has it administrators deride those who stand up for players' cause. Classic case: Ian Chappell," Gambhir wrote on his official Twitter page.

Gambhir urged the Australian media and the general public to spare a thought for the families of the players.

"Feel sorry for @stevesmith49 dad (in pic) other family members. Hope media n Aussie public go easy on them as families can be soft targets. More than d ban living wid this feeling of being called a cheat is a bigger punishment," the veteran left-hander wrote in a series of tweets.

Rohit Sharma:

Rohit, the captain of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, wrote on his twitter handle, "The video of Steve Smith being escorted at the airport and his most recent press conference resonated with me. The spirit of the game is of utmost importance there's no denying that."

The swashbuckling Mumbai batsman added, "They made a mistake and they accepted it. It would be unfair of me to sit here and question the board's decision but they are great players and I don't think this should define them."

R Ashwin:

Ashwin, who has played with Smith in the IPL, took to his Twitter handle and made a passionate plea for trio involved in the ball-tampering saga.

"The world simply wants to see you cry, once you have cried they will feel satisfied and live happily ever after. If only Empathy was not just a Word and people still had it. God give @stevesmith49 and Bancroft all the strength to come out of this," wrote the Kings XI Punjab captain.

Earlier, India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar had also appealed the world to give some personal space to all three suspended players.

