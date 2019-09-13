Sarfraz retains Pakistan captaincy, Babar named deputy

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz's position was called into question during and after a disappointing Cricket World Cup.

Head coach Mickey Arthur's contract was not renewed after the ICC Champions Cup holders failed to make it beyond the group stage of the World Cup, with former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq replacing him this month and becoming chief selector.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced Sarfraz will continue to lead his country in all formats following a recommendation from Misbah.

Babar steps up to take over as vice-captain ahead of three ODIs and as many Twenty20 Internationals at home to Sri Lanka.

Sarfraz said: "I feel humbled and honoured to have been awarded extension to my captaincy term. I have enjoyed captaining the Pakistan cricket team and look forward to improving my leadership qualities under the new set-up of Misbah-ul-Haq, who also has a proven record as captain.

"I have played most of my cricket under Misbah and we know each other pretty well. I think we will make a good combination, which will contribute to improved performances of the side across all formats.

"I am aware we have not done justice to our potential in ODIs, which has disappointed us as well as our fans. I am hopeful we will be able to turn things around in the coming season and in this relation, I remain committed to stepping up to the challenge with my performances and captaincy.

"I have complete faith in my team, which has time and again shown the talent, class and charisma it possesses. The only thing missing has been consistency, which Misbah and I would like to focus and improve across all departments of the game.

"I assure all our fans we will not leave any stone unturned in our preparations for the forthcoming assignments and will do our best to translate these preparations into solid performances."