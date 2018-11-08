Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Sarfraz furious with Taylor over 'disgraceful' Hafeez claims

By Opta
Kiwis skipper Ross Taylor has kicked up a controversy
Kiwis skipper Ross Taylor has kicked up a controversy

Dubai, November 8: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed slammed Ross Taylor for his "disgraceful" apparent complaints about Mohammad Hafeez's bowling action.

New Zealand coasted to a 47-run victory against Pakistan in Wednesday's one-day international, with hat-trick hero Trent Boult the star, but the match was marred by a feud between Sarfraz and Taylor in the first innings.

The Black Caps batsman appeared to signal that Hafeez – punished several times previously by the ICC for his action – was bowling with a bent arm, prompting a furious response from skipper Sarfraz who continued to argue with Taylor and officials for several minutes.

And amid reports Pakistan have lodged a complaint against Taylor, Sarfraz spoke after the match of his dismay at the New Zealand man's behaviour.

"Ross Taylor's actions were wrong and it's not his job to do that," Sarfraz said. "The way he motioned the action on television was disgraceful.

"I don't think that's his job, his job is to bat. It's better if he focuses on his batting.

"The way the batsmen reacted two to three times was completely wrong. They are professional cricketers and they should take care regarding such things. If there is a problem, they shouldn't make signals on the television screen, they can instead speak to the umpires.

"There is no problem with Hafeez's action, his action is completely clear and I think the batsmen were trying to create an issue for no reason."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BEN 1 - 1 AJA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 4:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue