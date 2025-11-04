Mary Earps Clarifies Intent Of Autobiography Amid Backlash Over Comments On Hannah Hampton And Sarina Wiegman

Cricket Shafali Verma Appointed North Zone Captain for Upcoming Senior Inter-Zone T20 Trophy - Check All Squads Shafali Verma has been appointed captain of the North Zone team for the Senior Inter-Zone T20 Trophy in Nagaland. The tournament runs from November 4 to 14, featuring six teams selected by BCCI's Zonal Committees. By Mykhel Team Updated: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 19:02 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Shafali Verma, a key player in India's women's cricket team, has been appointed captain of the North Zone squad for the Senior Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy. This tournament is set to take place in Nagaland, starting from Tuesday (November 4).

Shafali's outstanding performance in the recent World Cup final, where she scored 87 runs and took 2/36, earned her the player of the match title.

Six teams will participate in the Senior Women's Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy, scheduled from November 4 to 14 in Nagaland. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Zonal Selection Committees have selected their respective teams for this competition. Shafali was brought into the Indian squad during the semifinals to replace Pratika Rawal, who was injured.

Central Zone Squad

The Central Zone team will be led by Nuzhat Parween as captain and wicketkeeper, with Nikita Singh as vice-captain. Other team members include Simran Dilbahadur, Neha Badwaik, Anushka Sharma, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shuchi Upadhyay, Ananya Dubey, Mona Meshram, Suman Meena, Disha Kasat, Sampada Dixit, Anjali Singh, Amisha Bahukhandi, and Nandani Kashyap as wicketkeeper.

East Zone Squad

Mita Paul will captain the East Zone team with Ashwani Kumari as vice-captain. The squad also includes Priyanka Luthra, Dhara Gujjar, Tanushree Sarkar, Rashmi Gudhia as wicketkeeper, Jintimani Kalita, Rashmi Dey, Tanmayee Behera, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Titas Sahu, Saika Ishaque, Arti Kumari, Mamta Paswan, and Priyanka Acharjee.

North East Zone Squad

The North East Zone team is captained by Debasmita Dutta with Nabam Yapu as vice-captain. The team comprises Kiranbala Haorungbam, Lalrinfeli Pautu, Riticia Nongbet, Najmeen Khatun as wicketkeeper, Samayita Pradhan, Priyanka Kurmi, Vipeni, Nandika Kumari, Nabam Abhi, Pranita Chettri, Solina Jaba, Primula Chettri and Ranjita Koijam.

North Zone Squad

Shafali Verma leads the North Zone team with Shweta Sehrawat as vice-captain. The squad includes Deeya Yadav, Ayushi Soni, Taniya Bhatia as wicketkeeper, SM Singh, Bharti Rawal, Bawandeep Kour, Mannat Kashyap, Amandeep Kaur, Komalpreet Kour, Ananya Sharma, Soni Yadav, Nazma and Nandini.

West Zone Squad

Anuja Patil is the captain of the West Zone team with Sayali Satghare as vice-captain. The team members are Poonam Khemnar, Dharani Thappetla, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Humairaa Kazi, Ira Jadhav, Kiran Navgire, Amrita Joseph, Kesha Patel and Arshia Dhariwal. Umeshwari Jethva serves as wicketkeeper along with Simran Patel and Ishita Khale.

South Zone Squad

Niki Prasad leads the South Zone team with Sabbineni Meghana as vice-captain. The squad includes Kamalini G as wicketkeeper along with Vrinda Dinesh and Yuvashri K. Other players are Asha Sobhana and Challuru Prathyusha. The team also features Pranavi Chandra and Sahana Pawar among others like Sayali Anil Lonkar and Madiwala Mamatha as wicketkeeper.

This tournament promises exciting matches with talented players from across India showcasing their skills. As these teams compete for the trophy in Nagaland over ten days of playtime excitement awaits cricket enthusiasts nationwide.

With inputs from PTI