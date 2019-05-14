Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bloodied Watson needed stitches after IPL final heroics

By
Shane Watson
Shane Watson played through the pain of a gashed knee as he took the Chennai Super Kings to the brink of Indian Premier League glory.

Hyderabad, May 14: Shane Watson needed six stitches in his gashed knee after hauling the Chennai Super Kings agonisingly close to Indian Premier League glory.

The Mumbai Indians prevailed in last-ball drama, with Lasith Malinga holding his nerve to trap Shardul Thakur lbw and secure a one-run win.

Watson was run out for 80 in the final over and veteran team-mate Harbhajan Singh revealed he went above and beyond in Hyderabad.

A dark red patch became visible on Watson's right leg during his innings – the only factor that prevented the Australian all-rounder from keeping his struggles entirely under wraps.

"Can you guys see the blood on his knee He got six stitches after the game ... got injured while diving but continue to bat without telling anyone," Harbhajan posted on his Instagram story.

"That's our @srwatson33. Almost pulled it for us."

View this post on Instagram

Respect brother what a LEGEND @srwatson33 given sweat,blood and everything for the team.. INSPIRING @chennaiipl

A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on May 13, 2019 at 11:36pm PDT

In a separate post, the off-spinner added: "Respect brother, what a LEGEND. @srwatson33 given (sic) sweat, blood and everything for the team. INSPIRING."

Watson finished the 2019 IPL campaign with 398 runs from his 17 matches at a strike rate of 127.56.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue