Shaun Marsh out of World Cup due to fractured forearm

Marsh, 35, will require surgery after being hit while practising in the nets on Thursday (July 4), two days out from Australia's final group game against South Africa.

The left-handed batsman had made 26 runs in his two matches at the World Cup, but will miss the rest of the tournament, with Peter Handscomb called up.

"This is obviously shattering news for Shaun and the squad," Australia head coach Justin Langer said in a statement.

"Throughout this tournament, his spirit, professionalism and the way he has competed has been typically outstanding.

UPDATE: Shaun Marsh confirmed to have a fractured arm and ruled out of the #CWC19, with Peter Handscomb to join Australia's squad: https://t.co/GM0pxUa0hJ pic.twitter.com/BW33Rj5JSj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 4, 2019

"We are right behind Shaun in his recovery and rehabilitation."

In a wild net session, Glenn Maxwell was also struck on the forearm, but scans cleared him of any serious damage.

Australia have already clinched a top-two finish in the group after seven wins from eight games.