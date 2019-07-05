Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shaun Marsh out of World Cup due to fractured forearm

By Opta
Shaun Marsh requires surgery after being hit while practising in the nets
Shaun Marsh requires surgery after being hit while practising in the nets

London, July 5: Australia batsman Shaun Marsh will miss the rest of the Cricket World Cup due to a fractured forearm.

Marsh, 35, will require surgery after being hit while practising in the nets on Thursday (July 4), two days out from Australia's final group game against South Africa.

The left-handed batsman had made 26 runs in his two matches at the World Cup, but will miss the rest of the tournament, with Peter Handscomb called up.

"This is obviously shattering news for Shaun and the squad," Australia head coach Justin Langer said in a statement.

"Throughout this tournament, his spirit, professionalism and the way he has competed has been typically outstanding.

"We are right behind Shaun in his recovery and rehabilitation."

In a wild net session, Glenn Maxwell was also struck on the forearm, but scans cleared him of any serious damage.

Australia have already clinched a top-two finish in the group after seven wins from eight games.

More SHAUN MARSH News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 43 - July 5 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 6:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue