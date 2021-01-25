Shikhar Dhawan enjoys boat-ride in Varanasi, administration to take action at his boatman for flouting rules

However, the cricketer's picture has landed his boatman in trouble and the administration is going to take action for the same. Dhawan tweeted a picture of himself feeding the migratory birds in the river and captioned it: "Happiness is feeding bird."

But taking notice of Dhawan's post the Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma told ANI that action would be taken against boatmen who did not follow the administration's guidelines during rising cases of bird flu that those taking boat rides were not allowed to feed the birds. The India cricketer, however, would not be facing any action, the Varanasi DM added.

"There was some information that some boatmen are not adhering to the administration's instructions and the tourists on their boats are feeding the birds. So, these boatmen are being identified and tourists generally are not aware of such things," Raj Sharma said.

"However, it was made clear by the police and the administration to the boatmen that they should not allow the tourists on their boat to feed the birds. Whosoever flouted these rules will be served notice and they will be asked as to why their license should not be cancelled... No action will be taken against the tourists."

After Team India's Test series win against Australia Down Under, Dhawan posted an Instagram Reel on his handle in which he could be seen lauding Ajinkya Rahane-led side's series-clinching win at Brisbane by acting on the title track of Bollywood movie 'Omkara'. Dhawan was in Varanasi during Team India's win and shot the video in the eastern Uttar Pradesh city.

Dhawan will next be seen in India jersey during the limited-overs series against England at home, starting in the month of March.