Shikhar Dhawan gets emotional as his son seeks him on television during India-New Zealand ODI

New Delhi, Oct 27: India opener Shikhar Dhawan shared an adorable video of his son Zoravar and posted an emotional message for the little one.

In a video recorded at home, little Zoravar - Dhawan's young son - was getting excited as Team India cricketers stood in the stadium while the national anthem was being played before the second ODI against New Zealand.

The kid could be seen searching his father and started screaming in excitement having spotted him on the television screen. Zoravar is in Australia where Dhawan's wife Ayesha is based.

"Is that papa?" asks Zoravar when Dhawan comes into the frame and the kid starts jumping in excitement. The child's innocence could make anybody's heart melt and daddy Dhawan was no different.

The cricketer shared the video of his son and also had a beautifully emotional message for him.

"Dil bhar aaya video dekh ke, jis tareeke se woh mujhe dhoondh rha hai.wish zoraver ko gale laga sakta main aur khoob pyaar de sakta. Mera pyaar aur duyaaein hamesha mere bachon ke saath hain ...love u all. (Loved the video, the way he is searching for me. Wish I could hug Zoraver and give him lots of love. My love and wishes are always with my children)" Dhawan captioned the adorable video posted on his Instagram account.

Watching the southpaw getting emotional, his teammate Rohit Sharma commented on the video asking him to control his emotions.

"@shikhardofficial apne bhavnao ko sambhaliye jatt ji (Control your emotions Mr. Jatt)," wrote Rohit.

Dhawan replied his opening partner saying, "@rohitsharma45 emotions to achi cheez hai mere bhai.. jisney pyaar nahi kiya usne khaak kiya!! 😉😉."

Dhawan struck a sublime knock of 68 runs in the second ODI as Team India comfortably chased down a below-par total of 231 and won the game by 6 wickets. With this win, India levelled the series 1-1.