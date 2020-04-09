Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hilarious! Shoaib Akhtar challenges Mohammad Kaif and his son for a match to test his pace

By

New Delhi, April 9: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar came up with a funny response to ex-India cricketer Mohammad Kaif's recent revelation that his son Kabir believed that facing the fast bowler "must be easy".

Reacting to the video post that was shared by Kaif on his Twitter handle, Akhtar - who was one of the fastest bowlers of his playing days - jokingly challenged the former India batsman to a cricket match between Kabir and his own son Mikael Ali Akhtar.

"Toh phir @MohammadKaif match ho jaaye Kabir aur Mikael Ali Akhtar ka? He'll get his answers about Pace. Haha Give him my love": tweeted Akhtar in response to Kaif's video.

In a video shared on social media by Kaif, his son could be seen explaining why hitting Akhtar - also known as 'Rawalpindi Express' - may not be difficult. The duo could be seen watching the highlights of India-Pakistan match from the 2003 World Cup which was aired on Star Sports.

Earlier on Wednesday (April 8), Akhtar proposed a three-match ODI series against arch-rivals India to raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in both the countries. The two nations have not played a full-series since 2007 due to the terrorist attacks on India and the resultant diplomatic tension.

They only play each other in ICC events and Asia Cup. "In this time of crisis, I want to propose a three-match series in which for the first time, the people of neither country would be upset at the outcome of the games," Akhtar told PTI.

"If Virat (Kohli) scores a hundred, we will be happy, if Babar Azam scores a hundred, you will be happy. Both teams will be winners irrespective of whatever happens on the field," he said.

"You are bound to get massive viewership for the games. For the first time, both countries will play for each other. And whatever funds are generated through this can be donated equally to the government of India and Pakistan to fight this pandemic," added the 44-year-old.

With both countries in a lockdown amid the fast-spreading pandemic, the games can only be organised when things improve.

However, Akhtar feels the sooner they are held, the better it would be but could not tell how the logistics of such an initiative would be worked out.

More SHOAIB AKHTAR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 16:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue