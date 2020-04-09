Hilarious! Shoaib Akhtar challenges Mohammad Kaif and his son for a match to test his pace

Reacting to the video post that was shared by Kaif on his Twitter handle, Akhtar - who was one of the fastest bowlers of his playing days - jokingly challenged the former India batsman to a cricket match between Kabir and his own son Mikael Ali Akhtar.

"Toh phir @MohammadKaif match ho jaaye Kabir aur Mikael Ali Akhtar ka? He'll get his answers about Pace. Haha Give him my love": tweeted Akhtar in response to Kaif's video.

In a video shared on social media by Kaif, his son could be seen explaining why hitting Akhtar - also known as 'Rawalpindi Express' - may not be difficult. The duo could be seen watching the highlights of India-Pakistan match from the 2003 World Cup which was aired on Star Sports.

Earlier on Wednesday (April 8), Akhtar proposed a three-match ODI series against arch-rivals India to raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in both the countries. The two nations have not played a full-series since 2007 due to the terrorist attacks on India and the resultant diplomatic tension.

They only play each other in ICC events and Asia Cup. "In this time of crisis, I want to propose a three-match series in which for the first time, the people of neither country would be upset at the outcome of the games," Akhtar told PTI.

"If Virat (Kohli) scores a hundred, we will be happy, if Babar Azam scores a hundred, you will be happy. Both teams will be winners irrespective of whatever happens on the field," he said.

"You are bound to get massive viewership for the games. For the first time, both countries will play for each other. And whatever funds are generated through this can be donated equally to the government of India and Pakistan to fight this pandemic," added the 44-year-old.

With both countries in a lockdown amid the fast-spreading pandemic, the games can only be organised when things improve.

However, Akhtar feels the sooner they are held, the better it would be but could not tell how the logistics of such an initiative would be worked out.