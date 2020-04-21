Shoaib Akhtar claims he would have killed Wasim Akram if he approached him for match-fixing

Akhar, along with the likes of Akram and Waqar Younis formed a formidable pace unit for Pakistan in the 200s. The right-arm fast bowler even thanked his seniors for their guidance the early days of his career. The 44-year-old speedster also hailed Akram, one of the best left-arm seamers the game has ever seen, for saving his team on numerous occasions with his superlative performances with the ball in the early 1990s.

"I was watching few matches of the 1990s and I was amazed to see how Wasim Akram got Pakistan through impossible situations with his brilliant bowling," Akhtar said. Akhtar explained that he would've been at loggerheads with Akram if he had approached him to get involved in corruption.

Pakistan has been one of the worst-hit countries in terms of match-fixing cases. Several top international players from the country have had their fair share of controversy by getting involved in corrupt practices and tarnishing the Gentlemen's Game.

However, Akhtar clarified that Akram never made such approaches during his career and he has nothing but absolute respect for the former skipper.

"I will say it very clear that if Wasim Akram had asked me to do match-fixing, I would have destroyed him or even kill him. But he never said such a thing to me," Akhtar was quoted by PakisatCricket.com as saying.