Shoaib Akhtar gets trolled for expressing concern over pitch tampering allegations in Pune

New Delhi, Oct 26: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar expressed his shock and anguish after rumours of the pitch-fixing ahead of second ODI between India and New Zealand in Pune cropped up.

The former Pakistan pacer took to his Twitter handle to express his concern on Wednesday, but the cricketer-turned-commentator was trolled by several Indian cricket fans.

Akhtar tweeted that he was "shocked and speechless" to hear about the scandal and asked that it be dealt with an "iron fist".

Am shocked and speechless to hear about this new #pitchfixing scandal. #INDvsNZ — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 25, 2017

Even if this is #pitchfixing is rumor or a joke it should be dealt with an iron fist coz the game has already been damaged alot!! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 25, 2017

Several Indian fans trolled the cricketer and asked him to worry about the state of affairs of cricket in his country.

hlw chmap....dnt be surprise, we are inventing and then your country wll use regularly.😂😂😂 Just kidding — Urmila Roy (@ummii_roy) October 25, 2017

Buss Kar😃 Pakistan players fixing mein PHD kar chuka hai aur tu hume pitch fixing ka gyaan de raha hai 😄😄 Remember 2010 lords test match 😃 — Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) October 25, 2017

Sir

Pitch wasn't fixed

It was a Sting operation done by a news channel reptr

Icc looked into it. They allowed it as nothing was sandehjanak — Parth Mukherjee🇮🇳 (@viratian_partha) October 25, 2017

Abe damage to tab hua jab amir ki wapsi hui 5 saal baad Pakistan mein 5 saal baad desh bhakti ka certificate mil gya😂😂😂 — virat ka kya (@kya_virat) October 25, 2017

Pune curator Pandurang Salgaoncar was suspended by the Maharashtra Cricket Association after being caught in a sting operation, in which he was seen agreeing to tamper with the pitch on the approach of an undercover reporter, posing as a bookie.

With the tampering allegations surfacing against Salgaoncar hours before the game, there were doubts whether the second ODI in Pune will go ahead as planned.

However, the game began on time after ICC match referee Chris Broad inspected the pitch. India won the game by six wickets to level the three-match series. The ICC said it is investigating the pitch tampering allegations.