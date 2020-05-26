Shoaib Akhtar hails Rahul Dravid as the most decorated Indian batsman; claims Inzamam-ul-Haq was toughest to bowl to

The Rawalpindi Express, while speaking in the latest episode of ESPNcricinfo Videocast, hosted by former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar also revealed who according to him was the most difficult batsman to bowl to.

Criticising the ICC for the downfall of cricket the former speedster said, "There has been a fall in the popularity of the game and ICC is to be blamed for it. I have been voicing for the last 10 years to open the bouncers for fast bowlers. Till there is no rivalry like Sachin vs Shoaib, you won't get following."

Commenting on the batsmen he would not be able to bowl out, Shoaib Akhtar said, "To be honest, it's Inzamam-ul-Haq. See my action is very complicated unlike Bret Lee's but I could not bowl him out even once in the nets in 10 years. I think he could read the ball a second faster than others."

Akhtar was always in competition with Australia's Brett Lee to own the crown of the world's fastest bowler. He once bowled a delivery that read 161.3 km/h on the speed gun.

The right-arm quick, who picked up 178 Test and 247 ODI wickets, also praised few others, "I think Martin Crowe would have played me well too. He was a magician and very elegant. Amongst Indian players, Rahul Dravid is the most decorated batsman. If he won't offer me a shot, I would not be able to penetrate his defence. I also think Jaque Kallis is one of the best all-rounders, and slip fielders Cricket has ever produced."