Shreyas Iyer to lead India 'A' against South Africa 'A' and in quadrangular tourney

Karnataka batsman Manish Pandey will lead India 'B' in the quadrangular series. The India 'A' squad for the four-day games against Australia 'A' will be announced soon, stated a release from the BCCI.

The selectors also picked up squads for upcoming Duleep Trophy and India Blue, Red and Green will be led respectively by Faiz Fazal, Abhinav Mukund and Parthiv Patel.

Meanwhile, reports said the two matches between India and South Africa 'A', which were scheduled in Belagavi on July 30 and August 4, are likely to be shifted to Bengaluru, courtesy heavy rains in that part of Karnataka.

INTERVIEW: We’ve managed to get better results by not stressing on outcomes: Rahul Dravid



The India A coach reflects on the successful tour of the UK and his behind-the-scenes role to keep the feeder line bursting with talent.https://t.co/vunvQ1tOKb pic.twitter.com/yqPSyFaej5 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2018

The rain has hampered the pitch preparations in Belagavi. "The pitch could not be readied due to continuous rain and the issue has been brought to the notice of authorities concerned. Matches are expected to be shifted," said Deepak Pawar, who is supervising Belagavi stadium.

The BCCI assistant manager (sports development) Mayank Parik and assistant manager (logistics) Anant Datar had inspected the stadium in Belagavi recently.

Squads: India 'A' squad for two four-day games against South Africa 'A': Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, A.R. Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, K.S. Bharat (WK), Axar Patel (1st four-day game)/S. Nadeem (2nd four-day game), Y. Chahal, Jayant Yadav, R Gurbani, Navdeep Saini, Ankit Rajpoot, Md. Siraj

Squad for quadrangular series vs SA 'A' & Aus 'A': India 'A': Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, R Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Sanju Samson (WK), Mayank Markande, K. Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Md. Siraj, Shivam Mavi, Khaleel Ahmed

India 'B': Manish Pandey (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, A.R. Easwaran, Shubhman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Jayant Yadav, D.A. Jadeja, Siddarth Kaul, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini

Duleep Trophy squads

India Blue: Faiz Fazal (Captain), Abhishek Raman, Anmolpreet Singh, Ganesh Satish, N. Gangta, Dhruv Shorey, K.S. Bharat (WK), Akshay Wakhare, Saurav Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Basil Thampi, B Ayappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni.

India Red: Abhinav Mukund (Captain), R.R. Sanjay, Ashutosh Singh, Baba Aparajith, Writtick Chatterjee, B. Sandeep, Abhishek Gupta (WK), S Nadeem, Mihir Hirwani, Parvez Rasool, R Gurbani, A Mithun, Ishan Porel, Y. Prithvi Raj.

India Green: Parthiv Patel (Captain & WK), Prashant Chopra, Priyank Panchal, Sudeep Chatterjee, Gurkeerat Mann, Baba Indrajit, V.P. Solanki, Jajal Saxena, Karn Sharma, Vikas Mishra, K. Vignesh, Ankit Rajpoot, Ashok Dinda, Atith Sheth.