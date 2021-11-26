Shreyas Iyer makes century on Test debut: Here's list of all India batsman to achieve the feat

Shreyas reached his hundred with a push off pacer Kyle Jamieson past the gully fielder that fetched him two runs.

Shreyas is the 16th Indian to make a hundred on Test debut and the second batsman to achieve the feat in Kanpur. The last Indian batsman to make a hundred in his debut Test was the legendary GR Viswanath in 1969 against Australia.

Other Indians to make a century on Test debut (at home unless specified) are: Lala Amarnath (1933 vs England), Deepak Shodhan (1952 vs Pakistan), AG Kripal Singh (1955 vs New Zealand), Hanumant Singh (1964 vs England), GR Viswanath (1969 vs Australia), Mohammad Azharuddin (1985 vs England), Shikhar Dhawan (2013 vs Australia), Rohit Sharma (2013 vs West Indies), Prithvi Shaw (2018 vs West Indies), Abbas Ali Baig (1959 vs England), Surinder Amarnath (1976 vs NZ, Auckland), Praveen Amre (1992, vs South Africa, Durban), Sourav Ganguly (1996 vs England, Lord’s), Virender Sehwag (2001 vs South Africa, Blomefontain), Suresh Raina (2010 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo).

Shreyas has scored truckload of runs in domestic matches in red ball cricket and has always been viewed as a batsman suited for all formats.

Earlier on Day 1, Shreyas had received his Test cap from legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar and everyone around wished him a good luck for the future.

Rohit Sharma, India’s new T20I captain and Shreyas’ Mumbai teammate, lauded him for getting a national cap and hoped for a long road ahead.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who coaches Shreyas Iyer in Delhi Capitals in the IPL, too expressed his happiness for Shreyas getting maiden call up to Test cricket and wished him a lot of success for the future and hoped he will accomplish all the dreams.