Cricket Shreyas Iyer on Asia Cup 2025 snub from Team India: "I can only control the controllable" In an exclusive interview with GQ India, Shreyas Iyer reflects on his recent challenges, scoring under pressure, and his leadership roles with Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. By Mykhel Team Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 17:04 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

India cricketer, Shreyas Iyer graced the cover of GQ India's August-September 2025 issue. In an exclusive conversation with Che Kurrien, Head of Editorial Content, Iyer discussed his recent challenges, performing under pressure, and his leadership roles with Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

In the interaction, the Mumbaikar reflected on not being selected for in the Test side for the England Tour and was later sidelined for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 T20 in UAE. Iyer was one of the best batters in the IPL 2025.

The 31-year-old right-handed batter stated, "I can only control the controllable. I can only keep working on my skills and strength, and when the opportunity arises, I'll grab it with both hands."

Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, praised Iyer and said she never doubted his capabilities as a leader. Zinta said, "I never had any doubts about Shreyas or his ability. He'd already won many tournaments, including the IPL, so we were very lucky to get him. Our entire auction strategy was planned around him, and we planned to go all out for him. He's by far one of the best leaders and captains in the business, and a very good guy too."

Sharing insights into his role at Punjab Kings, which ended as the runners-up in the IPL 2025, Iyer said: "I offer a lot as a captain and player. If I get respect, anything can be accomplished. This is what happened at Punjab. They gave me all the support I needed, whether it was the coaches, management or players.

"I was coming off a high, having just helped India win the Champions Trophy. So all the stakeholders at Punjab Kings were eager to hear from me and have me contribute meaningfully. This allowed me to be decisive both on and off the field. I was in every meeting with the management and coaches, contributing strategically. This is something I love!"

Discussing his time with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Iyer notes that he wasn't fully integrated into decision-making processes initially but worked hard to reach his current position.

Iyer also opened up about a severe nerve injury in 2023 that led to paralysis in his right leg: "No one can understand the pain I went through. I was totally paralysed in one leg. With spine surgery, you can place a rod in the back and still manage. But a snapped nerve, which is what I had, is really, really dangerous. The pain was horrendous, running all the way down to my tiny toe. It was so scary."

Early Career Development

Reflecting on his early cricket days at Mumbai's Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Iyer recalled: "As a kid, I was the best player in Worli, but I got a reality check when I went to Shivaji Park. There were so many others way better than me. It was a crazy competitive environment and I often questioned myself wondering if I would ever be good enough."

Despite these challenges from an early age of 13 or 14 years old onwards he consistently performed under pressure which established him as someone special within that highly competitive space.