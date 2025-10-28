English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Shreyas Iyer’s Splenic Tear Explained: How Serious It Is and How Long Recovery Might Take

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

When Shreyas Iyer crashed to the ground after taking a catch in Sydney on Oct 25, it initially looked like a simple case of bruised ribs. However, scans later revealed something far more concerning - a spleen laceration, an internal injury that required careful medical attention.

The BCCI confirmed that the middle-order batter had sustained a tear in his spleen, prompting doctors to monitor him closely.

Shreyas Iyer
India's Shreyas Iyer reacts after sustaining an injury while taking the catch of Australia's Alex Carey during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia, in Sydney, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Photo: PTI

The spleen is a small, soft organ located under the left side of the rib cage. Though it often goes unnoticed, it performs two crucial roles: helping the body fight infection and filtering the blood by clearing out old or damaged red blood cells. Because it's rich in blood vessels, it's particularly vulnerable to trauma. A hard fall or a strong blow to the ribs can cause it to tear - a condition known medically as a splenic laceration.

Depending on the severity, spleen injuries are treated in two ways. Milder tears can heal on their own with rest and observation, while severe lacerations that lead to heavy internal bleeding may require emergency surgery to repair or remove the organ. Doctors usually keep patients under strict observation for the first 24 to 48 hours, the period considered most critical.

If the patient remains stable, they are slowly allowed to move around and resume normal activities. Regular scans help ensure the spleen is healing properly and that no fresh bleeding has occurred. Full recovery can take six to twelve weeks, during which strenuous physical activity is avoided to prevent re-injury.

In Iyer's case, quick medical intervention made all the difference. He was immediately assessed, sent for scans, and began treatment before the condition could worsen. While the road to full recovery will take time, the timely response ensured that a potentially life-threatening injury was brought under control.

Since it is said to be 12 weeks, so full recovery will be done by end of February most likely.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 13:41 [IST]
