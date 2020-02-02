Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shubman Gill smashes double century ahead of New Zealand Test series

By Pti
Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 204 for the India A team
Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 204 for the India A team

Christchurch, February 2: Shubman Gill is expected to retain his place in India's Test squad after scoring an unbeaten 204 for the A team in the drawn four-day game against New Zealand A.

Resuming the day four at 127 for two, India A went on to make 448 for three in their second innings with Gill scoring his second double century on an away tour (the first one came in West Indies last year).

Also amongst the runs were Priyank Panchal (115 off 164) and Test regular Hanuma Vihari, who stayed unbeaten alongside Gill on 100 off 113 balls.

Gill's 279-ball effort comprised 22 boundaries and four sixes. Vihari's quickfire century comprised 11 fours and three sixes. He and Gill shared an unbeaten 222-run stand for the fourth wicket.

It was a much improved batting effort from India A as the pitch eased out at the Hagley Oval. The team, captained by Vihari, made 216 in the first innings in which Gill was the top-scorer with 83.

In response, New Zealand A had amassed 562 for seven before declaring the innings.

Mayank Agarwal, who will open alongside Rohit Sharma in the two-Test series against New Zealand later this month, had a forgettable outing in the game as he got out for a duck in both the innings.

Setback for Hardik Pandya; ruled out of Test series against New Zealand

After a fine double century, Gill is certain to retain his place in the Test squad. The 20-year-old was also part of the squad in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh but did not get a game.

Gill, who had made his India debut in the ODI series in New Zealand last year, is likely to warm the bench in the upcoming Test series with India having a settled opening pair in Agarwal and Rohit.

The Test squad will be announced soon. The first Test of the two-match series begins in Wellington on February 21.

More SHUBMAN GILL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: VCF 1 - 0 CEL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 11:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue