Smith's future as Australia captain depends on probe report: Sutherland

Australian cricket is in the eye of a storm after Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft admitted to ball tampering on the third day of the third Test against South Africa.

"Unfortunately, that (Smith and Bancroft's admission) is not the end of it and can't be the end of it," said Sutherland.

"We have a responsibility to take this further and understand more about the issue. We will, over the next couple of days, get a deep understanding of what happened and why," said Sutherland.

Sutherland said Smith will continue as captain of the Australian team for the time being. "Steve Smith is currently the captain of the Australia cricket team. We're working through a process. Once we got a clearer picture of the facts and understand things - once Ian submits his report - we'll be able to make further comments," Sutherland said.

"It's a sad day for Australian cricket. I was extremely disappointed and shocked to read the news after events in Cape Town," said Sutherland.

"For us at Cricket Australia, that's extremely disappointing and more importantly, for Australian cricket fans, it's extremely disappointing.

"Australian cricket fans want to be proud of their cricket team and this morning they have every reason to wake up and not be proud of the team.

"One of the unique things about the game of cricket is that it's to be played not only within the laws of the game but also within the spirit of the game.

"Activities on the field in Cape Town were neither within the laws of the game nor within the spirit of the game," said Sutherland.