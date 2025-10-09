Smriti Mandhana Breaks 27-Year Record for Most ODI Runs in a Calendar Year

Visakhapatnam, Oct 9: Star India batter Smriti Mandhana may have missed out on a big score against South Africa in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 league match, but she etched her name in the record books once again.
The elegant left-hander scored 23 runs off 32 balls before being dismissed by South Africa's spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba in the 11th over on Thursday (October 9). However, those 23 runs were enough to help her surpass a long-standing milestone in women's cricket.
Mandhana has now scored 972 runs in 2025, the most by any woman in a calendar year in One-Day Internationals - breaking Belinda Clark's 27-year-old record of 970 runs set in 1997.
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Year
|Runs
|1
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|2025
|972**
|2
|Belinda Clark
|Australia
|1997
|970
|3
|Laura Wolvaardt
|South Africa
|2022
|882
|4
|Debbie Hockley
|New Zealand
|1997
|880
|5
|Amy Satterthwaite
|New Zealand
|2016
|853
|
Note: 972* indicates Smriti Mandhana's total for the calendar year 2025.
Mandhana’s remarkable consistency throughout 2025 has been one of the key factors behind India’s strong performances leading into and during the World Cup. The left-hander has been in sublime form, combining her trademark timing with maturity in her shot selection.
The Maharashtra cricketer hasn't been able to convert her starts into a big scores in the ongoing competition but her record-breaking feat further solidifies her status as one of the finest batters in modern women’s cricket. She, however, gave her team fine start in the game with a solid 55-run opening stand with her partner Pratika Rawal. It was the 13th 50-plus stand between the duo in 20 innings between Mandhana and Pratika Rawal in ODIs.
With India eyeing a semi-final spot in the World Cup, Mandhana’s form at the top of the order will continue to be crucial as the tournament progresses.