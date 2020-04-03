Cricket
From childhood crush to views on love marriage, to favourite IPL side: Smriti Mandhana handles googlies on Twitter

By

Mumbai, April 3: Amid the 21-day-long coronavirus lockdown, cricketers are resorting to various ways to keep themselves occupied. If Indian men's team skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and their teammates are busy engaging with fellow cricketers in live chats, the women cricketers are also engaging into Twitter interaction.

Indian women's cricket team player Smriti Mandhana is known for her explosive batting and in a question and answer session with fans on social media and even hit a few of them out of the park.

The 23-year-old opening batter took to her Twitter handle and brilliantly handled to some of the googlies posed by her fans.

The elegant left-handed batswoman was asked an interesting question by the official handle of the BCCI Women. She was quizzed on what an opening batter should do before and after arriving to bat at the crease. While a fan asked about her crush and the other questioned her about her thoughts on love marriage.

Here's how she handled important questions posed by her teammates and fans:

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,547 in the country on Friday while the death toll rose to 62, registering a jump of 478 cases, according to Union health ministry data. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,322, while 162 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated. In an updated data at 6 pm, six fresh deaths were reported.

Four were from Telangana and one each from Gujarat and Punjab. Maharashtra has reported the most number of deaths (16) so far, followed by Gujarat (8), Telangana (7), Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (5), Delhi (4), Karnataka (3), West Bengal (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2). Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each. The 2,547 figure includes 55 foreign nationals.

Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 20:53 [IST]
