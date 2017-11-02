Some fixers are still playing international cricket, participating in IPL: S Sreesanth

New Delhi, Nov 2: In a sensational claim, banned cricketer S Sreesanth has alleged that several players who were involved in a spot-fixing scandal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are still playing in the league and also for the country.

The fast bowler, in an interview to private news channel The Republic, on Thursday (November 1), made a sensational expose and accused the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) of shielding several cricketers who were involved in spot-fixing.

The Kerala cricketer also wondered why was he specifically targetted and made a scapegoat.

"So many names were taken during interrogation. I won't take names but Delhi Police named them," Sreesanth.

"Names were taken of players who are still playing for many countries. What about them? During the probe, cops dropped one name after the other... yes, some of them are still playing for the country," Sreesanth added further.

#NameCricketCheats | 'During probe, cops dropped one name after the other... yes, some of them are still playing for the country: Sreesanth pic.twitter.com/W4WpMrEug8 — Republic (@republic) November 2, 2017

When asked if he would reveal the names of the other cricketers involved in IPL spot-fixing the speedster said, "I don't know names of all 13 players in secret envelope. BCCI didn't want names to be revealed. Back then BCCI said it will affect Indian Cricket."

He also asked why weren't the players mentioned in the secret envelope questioned by the Delhi Police,"Why weren't those accused players questioned? Delhi Police said there will be a crackdown on all."

"Cops asked me if I knew those who fixed matches... If players are cleared, why aren't their names out? So much evidence; so many accusations against them... Why only me? Why not question the other players?" enquired Sreesanth.

He further asked, "Teams like Chennai Super Kings & Rajasthan Royals banned only for two years... Why weren't players from CSK questioned? Why does BCCI have separate rules for me?"

Earlier last month, the Kerala High Court restored the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI. The 34-year-old cricketer termed the High Court decision as the "worst decision ever" and vowed that he would not give up his fight.

A division bench of the court said that it cannot conduct a judicial review of the life ban imposed by the board and therefore upheld the appeal.

Sreesanth was accused of being involved in the spot-fixing during IPL 2013 while he was playing for the franchise Rajasthan Royals.