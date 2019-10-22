BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly has not spoken to me on MS Dhoni's future yet: Virat Kohli

Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical from international cricket, is not expected to play against Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 series.

After being nominated as the BCCI's President-elect, Ganguly had said that he would like to speak to the selectors as well as Dhoni to know what they had in mind.

"I congratulated him (Ganguly). It's great that he has become BCCI President. But he's not spoken to me about that (MS) yet. He will get in touch with me when he has to. I am sure I will go and meet him when he tells me to," the Indian skipper said at the post-match press conference.

In fact, Ganguly on Monday said that he will speak to Kohli on October 24 as he believes that the decision to opt-out of the Bangladesh T20 series, which starts November 3, rests with the Indian captain. "I will meet him (Kohli) just like a BCCI president meets the Indian captain. It's up to him to decide if he wants to rest," Ganguly told reporters.

Dhoni dropped in to meet the Indian team members and Kohli jokingly told journalists to come to the change room and say "hello" to the former skipper. The 38-year-old arrived in the Indian dressing room at the JSCA International Stadium on Tuesday.

When Kohli was asked why Dhoni didn't arrive at the stadium to cheer for the team, the Indian captain said, "No he's here in the change room. Come, say hello."

