Cricket Breaking: Sourav Ganguly returns as CAB President By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 18:48 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has been re-elected unopposed as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

He returns to the position after previously serving as CAB President from 2015 to 2019. Ganguly is succeeding his elder brother, Snehasish Ganguly, who was the president for almost six years but had to step down due to the Lodha Committee's tenure cap rule, which mandates a cooling-off period after prolonged leadership.

Ganguly, on Sunday (September 14), was elected unopossed as the CAB president, thus marking his return at the helm of Bengal cricket after a gap of six years. He has replaced his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, who honed the post for the last couple of years.

During his earlier tenure from 2015 to 2019, Ganguly focused on modernizing Bengal cricket by improving infrastructure and player development programs. His leadership helped strengthen cricket in Bengal, fostering professionalism with better coaching and upgraded facilities that boosted the performance of Bengal teams domestically.

New CAB Administrative Panel

President: Sourav Ganguly

Secretary: Bablu Koley

Joint Secretary: Madan Ghosh

Treasurer: Sanjoy Das

Vice President: Nitish Ranjan Dutta

After 2019, Ganguly moved on to serve as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2019 to 2022, where he played a pivotal role in expanding Indian cricket's domestic and international presence.

Sourav Ganguly's return as CAB President is seen as a stabilizing move ahead of upcoming reforms under the new Sports Act and state elections. His leadership is expected to guide Bengal cricket with experience and continuity, while the CAB undergoes a reshuffle of office-bearers in key positions.

The former India captain was also appointed as the coach of SA20 side Pretoria Capitals recently, and it is to be seen how he juggles his role as a coach and as CAB president in the upcoming months.