Cricket Sourav Ganguly to Kiran More - Who are the Frontrunners to become next BCCI President? By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 12:22 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

With Roger Binny stepping down after reaching the age cap of 70, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to choose its next president.

A clearer picture is expected after a key meeting in Delhi this weekend, where state association representatives are likely to firm up their choice. The apex body of Indian cricket is likely to unanimously select the successor of Binny at the helm, who is likely to take up the president position for the next two years.

As always in BCCI politics, the choice of president is expected to hinge not only on cricketing stature but also on political alignments. The Delhi meeting, expected to be attended by senior leaders, could decide the consensus candidate.

Kiran More

Former India wicketkeeper and ex-chief selector Kiran More has emerged as a strong contender. His name was not initially on the state association representatives' list, but that can be amended before the nomination deadline. More is believed to have significant backing from influential quarters within the Board.

Harbhajan Singh

The Punjab Cricket Association is set to nominate Harbhajan Singh for the post. The former off-spinner, who played a key role in India's 2007 and 2011 World Cup victories, brings both cricketing credentials and political reach, making him a serious challenger.

Sourav Ganguly

Former captain Sourav Ganguly, who served as BCCI president between 2019 and 2022, is also in the conversation. Though removed from office earlier, he remains a respected figure with administrative experience. His comeback will depend on whether consensus builds around his name.

Other Names in Play

Ex-Test spinner Raghuram Bhatt has been mentioned in Board circles, though his chances appear slimmer compared to the more high-profile contenders.

At present, Kiran More and Harbhajan Singh appear to be the strongest contenders, with Sourav Ganguly always looming as a possible surprise comeback. The final outcome will depend on how alliances among state associations and political heavyweights play out in the coming days.

The BCCI presidency is far more than a ceremonial title - it determines the direction of Indian cricket at home and abroad. Whoever takes the reins will inherit the responsibility of managing the game's immense popularity, financial power, and global influence.