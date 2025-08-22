Sports Bulletin For August 22: From BCCI's Search For Selectors To Women's World Cup Getting Navi Mumbai As Venue

Cricket AUS vs SA 2nd ODI: Lungi Ngidi grabs five-for as South Africa complete fifth straight ODI series win over Australia By Joel Sritharan Updated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 21:11 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

South Africa sealed another ODI series victory over Australia after an 84-run win in Mackay, giving them an unassailable 2-0 lead.

A brilliant five-wicket haul from Lungi Ngidi (5-42) and 88 from Matthew Breetzke helped the Proteas win the series with a game to spare in Australia.

South Africa, who rested captain Temba Bavuma, won the toss and chose to bat first, but were off to a shaky start when openers Aiden Markram (zero) and Ryan Rickelton (eight) were both dismissed inside six overs.

Toney de Zorzi scored an important 38 before a vital 89-run partnership between Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs (74), but a lower-order collapse triggered by Marnus Labuschagne (2-19) saw South Africa bowled out for 277.

The hosts had a tricky start with the bat, with Travis Head (six), Mitchell Marsh (18), and Labuschagne (one) all falling inside the first 10 overs.

Cameron Green (35) and Josh Inglis (87) looked like they were getting Australia back on track to level the series, but Ngidi then kicked into gear to topple the middle order and bowl Australia out for just 193 with the final wicket of Adam Zampa (three).

Data Debrief: Breetzke’s unmatched start to ODI cricket

South Africa have now won five consecutive ODI series against Australia, with Breetzke leading the way this time around.

The batter became the first-ever player to score 50+ runs in each of his first four ODI matches, doing so with totals of 150, 83, 57 and 88. No player has scored more than Breetzke’s 378 runs after their first four innings in the format, with Bavuma in second with 280.

Australia, meanwhile, have now lost seven of their last eight completed ODIs, and have been bowled out for under 200 in four consecutive home ODIs for just the second time.