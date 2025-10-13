Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli To Play In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Ex India Keeper Wants Star Duo To 'Improve' Game

Golf, Glamour, and Great Food Await as DP World India Championship 2025 Tees Off in Delhi

Nepal vs Qatar Live Streaming T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifier: Where to Watch NEP vs QAT in India, UK and USA Online?

Cricket PAK vs SA 1st Test Day 2: South Africa collapse puts Pakistan in control in Lahore By Patrick Hayes Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 20:50 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Pakistan tightened their grip on the first Test in Lahore as South Africa slumped to a middle-order collapse on day two.

Senuran Muthusamy’s six-wicket haul earlier in the day had limited Pakistan to 378, cleaning up the tail as the hosts lost their last five wickets for just 16 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan (75) and Salman Ali Agha (93) had earlier put on the 163-run stand for Pakistan.

South Africa began their chase steadily, with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton seeing off the new ball. But once Noman Ali entered the attack, the balance shifted. He removed Markram (20) and then Wiaan Mulder (17).

Tony de Zorzi survived early scares to find rhythm, while Rickelton looked increasingly confident, striking a six and four off Noman as South Africa approached parity by tea.

The breakthrough came soon after when Rickelton (71) edged Salman Agha (1-21) to slip, where Babar Azam took a brilliant one-handed catch. That dismissal opened the floodgates, as Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Kyle Verreynne all fell in quick succession, scoring just 10 runs between them.

De Zorzi (81 not out), though, stood firm amid the chaos, guiding South Africa through the closing overs alongside Muthusamy (six not out) to avoid further damage. His composure offered the tourists rare stability on a deteriorating pitch, with the Proteas reaching stumps on 216-6.

Data Debrief: Pakistan spin attack blows South Africa away

Between Ali (4-85) and Sajid Khan (1-73), Pakistan's spinners were responsible for all but one of the wickets they took on Monday.

Pakistan are hoping to claim just their fifth Test win in their last 20 Test matches against the Proteas, but they are in a commanding position heading into day three.

Muthusamy's display ensured that he claimed career-best figures of 6-117, including three wickets in one over.

Rickelton's performance for South Africa means that he has now scored 47% of his career Test runs against Pakistan, following up his 259 in Cape Town with a terrific knock in Lahore.