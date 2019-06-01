Head-to-head: South Africa have not beaten New Zealand in World Cup since 1999; Trail 2-5

Special page | Schedule | Squads

The Black Caps have played the Proteas 70 times in all and lost 41 of them. They could win 24 while five remained inconclusive. In their last five encounters, too, South Africa have a 3-2 advantage over the Kiwis.

In the World Cup, the two sides first met in 1992 when South Africa made their debut.

They have played against each other seven times in the World Cup with New Zealand leading 5-2. The last time the Proteas beat them in a World Cup encounter was in 1999.

Here are the scores in brief of all NZ-SA games in the World Cup:

New Zealand bt SA by 7 wickets; league match; Auckland; February 29, 1992

South African skipper Kepler Wessels won the toss and elected to bat. They had a poor start with three down for 29 before Peter Kirsten's 90 and Brian McMillan's 33 not out off 40 balls ensured that they did not get out cheaply. The Proteas ended up at 190 for seven in 50 overs. Willie Watson and Chris Cairns took two wickets each. The Kiwis were off to a terrific start with the openers Mark Greatbatch (68) and Rod Latham (60) putting up 114 runs and Andrew Jones made 34 not out saw Martin Crowe's New Zealand winning the game by seven wickets with over 15 overs to spare. Kirsten took the wicket of Greatbatch who was the man of the match.

SA beat NZ by 5 wickets; group match; Faisalabad; February 20, 1996

New Zealand captain Lee Germon won the toss and elected to bat. But Allan Donald's three for 34 restricted the Kiwis and they could only score 177 for nine in 50 overs. Stephen Fleming top scored with 33 while Germon remained unbeaten on 31 in 33 balls. Proteas captain Hansie Cronje led his team's chase with 78 in just 64 balls while opener Gary Kirsten scored 35. SA won the match in the 38th over with five wickets in hand. Nathan Astle took two wickets for the Kiwis and Cronje was the man of the match.

SA beat NZ by 74 runs; Super Six stage; Birmingham; June 10, 1999

Cronje won the toss and chose to bat and powered by three half-centurions - Gary Kirsten (82), Herschelle Gibbs (91) and Jacques Kallis (53 not out) and a late acceleration from the skipper himself (39 not out off 22 balls), South Africa reached 287 for five in 50 overs. Four Kiwi bowlers took a wicket each. NZ's chase fell apart with captain Fleming top scoring with 42. They could manage 213 for eight in 50 overs to lose by 74 runs. Kallis, Lance Kluesener and Cronje took two wickets each. Kallis was the man of the match.

NZ bt SA by 9 wks (D/L); group match; Johannesburg; February 16, 2003

The Black Caps' best win over South Africa at the World Cup. Shaun Pollock won the toss and elected to bat and Gibbs came up with a magnificent 143 to push his team's score to 306 for six in 50 overs. Jacob Oram was the best Kiwi bowler with two for 52. Rain intervention in the New Zealand innings saw their target getting revised to 226 in 39 overs and skipper Fleming's scintillating 134 not out in 132 balls along with Nathan Astle's 54 not out overhauled the target in 36.5 overs. New Zealand lost just one wicket which was picked by Donald and Fleming was the man of the match.

NZ beat SA by 5 wickets; Super Eight stage; St George's; April 14, 2007

Gibbs came to the party against the Kiwis for the third consecutive time as he top scored for his side with 60 after Fleming won the toss and sent SA to bat. Ashwell Prince scored 37 and Graeme Smith's side ended up with 193 for seven in 50 overs. Crag McMillan was the pick of the bowlers with three3 for 23. A couple of half-centuries from Fleming (50) and Scott Styris (58) and 38 not out from McMillan helped New Zealand chase the target in the penultimate over with five wickets in hand. Andre Nel took two for 33. McMillan was the man of the match.

NZ beat South Africa by 49 runs; quarterfinal; Dhaka; March 25, 2011

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat in a game in which Graeme Smith's South Africa were favourites. New Zealand scored 221 for eight in 50 overs, riding on Jesse Ryder's 83, Ross Taylor's 43 and Kane Williamson's 38 not out. Morne Morkel took three for 46 and Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir took two wickets each. SA were well placed at two for 108 at one stage but the fall of Kallis (47) triggered a collapse and they lost their last seven wickets for just 64 runs. Jacob Oram took four for 39 and Nathan McCullum three for 24 to nail the Proteas. NZ, led by Daniel Vettori, won by 49 runs to make yet another WC semifinal.

NZ bt SA by 4 wickets (D-L method) ; semifinal; Auckland; March 24, 2015

AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to bat. Faf du Plessis top scored with 82 and the skipper himself made 65 in 45 balls while David Miller scored 49 off 18 balls to take the total to 281 for five in 50 overs. Corey Anderson took three wickets but proved expensive conceding 72 runs. The match remained a see-saw affair after Ross Taylor fell to see NZ getting reduced to 149 for four. But a 103-run partnership between Grant Elliott (84 not out) and Anderson (58) brought the NZ back on the track to ensure that captain Brendon McCullum's 26-ball 59 at the top did not go in vain.