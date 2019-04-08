Cricket

South Africa Women's World Cup cricketer, child die in fatal car tragedy

By
South Africa Womens World Cup cricketer, child die in fatal car tragedy
Image Courtesy: CSA

Johannesburg, April 8: In a fatal car accident, former South Africa Women's World Cup cricketer Elriesa Theunissen-Fourie and her child were killed this weekend.

The fatal accident occurred in the northwestern mining town of Stilfontein, a police spokesman was quoted by AFP as saying.

All-rounder Theunissen-Fourie, 25, represented South Africa in four internationals -- three ODIs and one Twenty20 -- and was part of the 2013 World Cup squad. She represented the Proteas last time during home series against Bangladesh in 2013.

"This is a dreadful tragedy in the true sense of that word," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe.

"This is devastating news for all of us. "Elriesa did so much for the community in which she lived and gave excellent service both as a national player and in the work she did at the grassroots level.

"On behalf of the CSA family, I extend our deepest sympathy to her husband, her family, friends and all her cricketing colleagues."

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 13:06 [IST]
