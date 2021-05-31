Spice Isle T10 2021: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Timing in IST, Live Streaming Info, Key players

A total of six teams will participate in the inaugural edition of the tournament which starts May 31 at the National Cricket Stadium, St. George's in Grenada, a Caribbean island. Interestingly, all the teams are named after a spice and it will be interesting to see how the players add flavour to this T10 cricket tournament.

The final of the T10 cricket competition will be held on June 11. The tournament will have a double round-robin format with each team set to play 10 games in the group stage. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, with the finals to be held on June 11. The matches will have a 7:00, 9:30 and 11:30 PM start.

Spice Isle T10 2021: Full schedule & match timings (Timings in IST) May 31, Monday Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 9:30 PM Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers, 11:30 PM June 1, Tuesday Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals, 9:30 PM Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 11:30 PM June 2, Wednesday Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, 7:00 PM Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, 11:30 PM June 3, Thursday Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers, 11:30 PM June 4, Friday Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers, 7:00 PM Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, 9:30 PM Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 11:30 PM June 5, Saturday Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, 11:30 PM June 6, Sunday Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 9:30 PM Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 11:30 PM June 7, Monday Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, 11:30 PM June 8, Tuesday Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers, 7:00 PM Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers, 9:30 PM Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, 11:30 PM June 9, Wednesday Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 7:00 PM Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers, 9:30 PM Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, 11:30 PM June 10, Thursday 1st semi-final, 7:00 PM 2nd semi-final, 9:30 PM 5th place play-off, 11:30 PM June 11, Friday 3rd place play-off, 7:00 PM Final @ 9:30 PM Live Streaming details: All the matches of the new T10 Cricket tournament will be streamed live on the Fancode website and app in India. Squads: Bay Leaf Blasters Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards. Cinnamon Pacers Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams. Clove Challengers Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth, Darron Need, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon, Teddy Bishop, Tiron Charles. Ginger Generals Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato, Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan. Nutmeg Warriors Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph. Saffron Strikers Jelani George, Jenson Phillip, John Olive, Kem Charles, Kendel George, Laurie Williams, Lendon Lawrence, Mickel Joseph, Nickozi St Hillaire, Ray Charles, Ryan John, Samora Fraser, Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses.