Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Spice Isle T10 2021: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Timing in IST, Live Streaming Info, Key players

By

New Delhi, May 31: The Spice Isle, a franchise-model T10 league, has been started by Grenada Cricket Association to give a chance to budding cricketers and provide some entertainment to the fans in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of six teams will participate in the inaugural edition of the tournament which starts May 31 at the National Cricket Stadium, St. George's in Grenada, a Caribbean island. Interestingly, all the teams are named after a spice and it will be interesting to see how the players add flavour to this T10 cricket tournament.

The final of the T10 cricket competition will be held on June 11. The tournament will have a double round-robin format with each team set to play 10 games in the group stage. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, with the finals to be held on June 11. The matches will have a 7:00, 9:30 and 11:30 PM start.

Spice Isle T10 2021: Full schedule & match timings (Timings in IST)

Spice Isle T10 2021: Full schedule & match timings (Timings in IST)

May 31, Monday

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 9:30 PM

Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers, 11:30 PM

June 1, Tuesday

Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM

Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals, 9:30 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 11:30 PM

June 2, Wednesday

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, 7:00 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM

Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, 11:30 PM

June 3, Thursday

Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM

Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers, 11:30 PM

June 4, Friday

Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers, 7:00 PM

Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, 9:30 PM

Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 11:30 PM

June 5, Saturday

Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM

Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, 11:30 PM

June 6, Sunday

Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 9:30 PM

Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 11:30 PM

June 7, Monday

Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, 11:30 PM

June 8, Tuesday

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers, 7:00 PM

Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers, 9:30 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, 11:30 PM

June 9, Wednesday

Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 7:00 PM

Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers, 9:30 PM

Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, 11:30 PM

June 10, Thursday

1st semi-final, 7:00 PM

2nd semi-final, 9:30 PM

5th place play-off, 11:30 PM

June 11, Friday

3rd place play-off, 7:00 PM

Final @ 9:30 PM

Live Streaming details:

Live Streaming details:

All the matches of the new T10 Cricket tournament will be streamed live on the Fancode website and app in India.

Squads:

Squads:

Interestingly, all the teams are named after a spice and it will be interesting to see how the players add flavours to this T10 cricket tournament.

Bay Leaf Blasters

Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

Cinnamon Pacers

Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams.

Clove Challengers

Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth, Darron Need, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon, Teddy Bishop, Tiron Charles.

Ginger Generals

Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato, Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan.

Nutmeg Warriors

Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

Saffron Strikers

Jelani George, Jenson Phillip, John Olive, Kem Charles, Kendel George, Laurie Williams, Lendon Lawrence, Mickel Joseph, Nickozi St Hillaire, Ray Charles, Ryan John, Samora Fraser, Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses.

Comments

MORE WEST INDIES NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Agarkar's take on the WTC final
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 20:27 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments