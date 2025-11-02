Smriti Mandhana Breaks Mithali Raj's Record for Most Runs by an Indian in a Single Women's ODI World Cup

Cricket Sports Bulletin For November 2: India Level Series vs Australia, Kane Williamson Retires, IPL 2026 Auction Likely To Move Overseas By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 18:16 [IST]

On the super Sunday for cricket fans, Indian men's cricket team levelled the T20I series against Australia, powered by Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh's heroics in the third T20I held in Hobart.

Elsewhere, New Zealand great Kane Williamson announced his retirement from T20 internationals, marking the end of a golden chapter in Kiwi cricket. The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Final between India and South Africa women started after rain-delay.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the IPL 2026 auction could be hosted overseas, with Abu Dhabi emerging as the leading contender. Here's a roundup of the day's top sporting headlines from across the world.

Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Star in India's 3rd T20I Win Over Australia

Washington Sundar's explosive 49* off just 23 balls and Arshdeep Singh's fiery three-wicket haul helped India script a thrilling five-wicket win over Australia in the third T20I at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Sunday (November 2).

After winning the toss, skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to field, and India's bowlers justified the call early. Arshdeep dismissed Travis Head and Josh Inglis cheaply before Tim David (74 off 38) and Marcus Stoinis (64 off 39) powered the Aussies to 186/6.

In reply, India's top and middle order kept the tempo going, but it was Sundar's breathtaking late surge, featuring four sixes and three boundaries, alongside Jitesh Sharma's 22* that sealed the chase with nine balls to spare. The victory helped India level the five-match series 1-1.

Kane Williamson Retires from T20Is

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from T20 internationals, drawing the curtain on a remarkable career spanning 93 matches and over 2,500 runs.

The 35-year-old led the Black Caps in 75 T20Is, guiding them to two semi-finals (2016, 2022) and a memorable final in 2021. His innings of 85 in that final remains the highest by any captain in a T20 World Cup decider.

Confirming his decision, Williamson said, "It's the right time for myself and the team. I'm grateful for the memories and experiences." He will continue to play Tests and ODIs, remaining a cornerstone of New Zealand cricket.

CWC Final: Good Start For Women In Blue As South Africa Women Elect to Bowl Against India

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final finally began at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai after a lengthy rain delay on Sunday. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and invited India to bat first.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave the hosts a strong start, putting up 64 runs in the powerplay. With both teams unchanged from the semifinals, the match promises to be a fitting finale to a thrilling tournament. India, seeking their maiden Women's World Cup crown, will rely heavily on Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership and batting firepower of Shafali, Smriti and Jemimah Rodrigues against the Proteas' pace attack.

Pant's 90, Lower Order Hand India A to 3-Wicket Win Over South Africa A

Rishabh Pant marked a successful return to competitive cricket with a crucial 90-run knock that powered India A to a gritty three-wicket victory over South Africa A in Bengaluru.

Chasing 275, India A resumed the final day at 119/4 and crossed the line with the help of an unbeaten 62-run stand between Anshul Kamboj (37*) and Manav Suthar (20*). Pant's aggressive batting, along with Ayush Badoni's fluent 34, turned the tide after early jitters. With this win, India A took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, while Pant's performance bolstered his chances for a Test team recall later this month.

IPL 2026 Auction Likely To Be Held Overseas: Report

The IPL 2026 auction is reportedly set to move overseas, with Abu Dhabi emerging as a strong contender to host the event. As per Cricbuzz report, the BCCI is exploring venues in the Gulf region, including Oman and Qatar, as the original Indian window clashes with the wedding season.

While an official confirmation is awaited, franchises have been informally hinted about the overseas shift. The auction is expected to take place in mid-December, with the final date and venue to be announced before November 15, the deadline for teams to submit their player retention lists.

This development marks a departure from earlier plans to hold the auction event domestically, adding an international flavour yet again to the IPL's 19th edition preparations.

Sachin Tendulkar Hails Rohan Bopanna on Tennis Great's Retirement

Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna officially ended his professional career at the Paris Masters 1000 on November 1, prompting heartfelt tributes from across the sporting world - none more special than that from cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar wrote on X: "Rohan, I've always believed that sport reveals character. Yours showed in every serve, every smile, every comeback. You proved that belief can outlast time. Wishing you many more winning moments off the court too."

Bopanna, 45, retires as the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title and reach World No. 1 in doubles. A Davis Cup stalwart for over 20 years, he represented India with pride, finishing fourth at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Though retiring from the tour, Bopanna will remain active in promoting Indian tennis development.

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan Slammed for Gesture at Crowd's Chant Against Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan cricketer Sahibzada Farhan faced backlash after being caught on camera appearing to clap along with the crowd during chants mocking India's Jasprit Bumrah in Lahore. The incident occurred during Pakistan's T20 match against South Africa, sparking outrage online as fans accused Farhan of encouraging unsporting behaviour.

This is not the first time the player has faced criticism - he earlier courted controversy for his "AK-47" celebration against India in the Asia Cup 2025. Meanwhile, Pakistan sealed the series against South Africa with a four-wicket win, led by star batter Babar Azam's match-winning half-century.

Babar Azam Overtakes Virat Kohli to Break Record for Most 50+ Scores in T20Is

Former Pakistan Babar Azam made history by surpassing India great Virat Kohli's record for the most 50+ scores in T20 internationals. His 68 off 46 balls against South Africa in Lahore marked his 40th 50-plus score, overtaking Kohli's 39.

Babar now has 4,302 T20I runs at an average of 39.83, including three centuries and 37 half-centuries - the most by any player in the format. His innings also propelled Pakistan to a 4-wicket victory and a series win over the Proteas. With this feat, Babar continues to lead the T20I run-scoring charts as well.