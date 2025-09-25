Ravichandran Ashwin Makes History as First Indian Male to Join Big Bash League with Sydney Thunder

IND vs WI: Why Was Ravindra Jadeja Made Vice-Captain For West Indies Series? Explained

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch PAK vs BAN Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online?

Cricket Sports Bulletin For Sep 25: From India's Test Squad For West Indies Series To Ravi Ashwin Joining BBL By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 17:51 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For Sep 25: Here's a roundup of the latest sports updates, featuring key developments and major highlights from cricket, football, Formula One, and beyond.

From team announcements and player comebacks to coaching changes and off-field stories, these updates cover the most talked-about moments in the world of sports.

1) BCCI Announces Test Squad For West Indies Series

BCCI have announced the Test squad for the West Indies series with Shubman Gill leading the side and Ravindra Jadeja as his deputy. The series will start on 6th October and will go on till 14th Oct.

2) Ravichandran Ashwin Creates History, Joins BBL As First Indian Male

Ravichandran Ashwin became the first Indian male to join a Big Bash League team, signing with Sydney Thunder for the tournament's 15th season.

3) Rohit Sharma Sheds 10 Kgs Ahead Of India Comeback

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma is hitting the gym hard ahead of his return to competitive cricket, having last played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Under the guidance of friend and former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, he has already lost 10 kg.

4) Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In One-Day Series Against Australia A

Shreyas Iyer was named India A captain for the three-match ODI series against Australia in Kanpur from September 30, potentially paving the way for a future leadership role in the senior 50-over team, despite a six-month break from red-ball cricket.

5) Rishabh Pant Expected To Return During South Africa Series, Says Ajit Agarkar

Rishabh Pant injured his foot while playing a reverse sweep in the fourth India-England Test on July 23 and has been sidelined since. He was left out of India's two-Test series against the West Indies, but chief selector Ajit Agarkar expects the 27-year-old wicketkeeper to be fit for the upcoming home series against South Africa.

6) Mohun Bagan SG Seeks AFC Champions League 2 Venue Shift Amid Security Concerns

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has asked the AFC to relocate their September 30 ACL 2 match against Sepahan SC from Iran over safety concerns. While visas and travel are arranged, the participation of foreign players Tom Aldred, Dimitri Petratos, Jamie Maclaren, and Jason Cummings remains uncertain due to nationality-based restrictions.

7) People Think I Hate Him, But...': Wayne Rooney Clears Air On Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United stars Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo were rumored to have fallen out after Ronaldo called Rooney a "rat" in 2022. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's podcast, Rooney denied any rift, saying, "People think I hate him, I love him... I think he is an absolute genius... I love Cristiano. I don't think people realise how close me and him were."

8) End Of Road Of Karun Nair After West Indies Series Snub? Chief Selector Explains

India's squad for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies has raised eyebrows, with Karun Nair's exclusion the biggest talking point. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained on September 25 that Nair's return after eight years in four England Tests fell short of expectations, leading to his omission.

9) Lewis Hamilton's Pet Roscoe Hospitalised, Ferrari Driver Calls For 'Prayers And Thoughts'

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton asked fans to keep his dog Roscoe in their prayers after a tense few hours. The Bulldog, a familiar face on the F1 circuit, was diagnosed with pneumonia in April.

10) WPL Side Mumbai Indians Name Lisa Keightley As Head Coach

Women's Premier League champions Mumbai Indians named former Australia World Cup winner Lisa Keightley as head coach of their women's team. Keightley, a two-time World Cup champion (1997, 2005), has an impressive playing and international coaching career.