Cricket Sports Bulletin For Sep 17: From Neeraj Chopra Entering World Athletics Final To Smriti Mandhana's Record-Breaking Ton By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 17:28 [IST]

Sports Bulletin For September 17: Wednesday brought a mix of thrilling moments and surprising developments across sports, with standout performances, unexpected setbacks, and updates from cricket, athletics, football, and tennis keeping fans glued to the action.

1) Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For World Athletics Championship Final In First Attempt

Neeraj Chopra will be aiming for a third medal in the World Athletics Championships as he qualified for the Javelin final with a throw of 84.85m in his very first attempt to seal the deal.

2) Smriti Mandhana Smashes Record-Breaking Century Against Australia in Mullanpur

Smriti Mandhana produced a dazzling knock in the second ODI against Australia, smashing her 12th century in just 77 balls at Mullanpur. It was the second-fastest ton by an Indian woman in ODIs, behind her own 70-ball effort earlier this year. With this innings, she also broke Deepti Sharma's 2017 record to set a new mark for the most runs scored by an Indian woman in a single calendar year.

3) Top PCB Official Sacked After Failing To Inform Salman Agha About No Handshake Policy

A day after the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash in Dubai, the Pakistan Cricket Board removed Director of Cricket Operations Usman Walha over the handshake controversy. As per PTI, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, also ACC chairman, took the step after Walha allegedly failed to brief captain Salman Agha on tournament protocols, leading to embarrassment for the team.

4) Asia Cup 2025: India Announce Rest Day Ahead Of Oman Clash

Team India trained at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Tuesday ahead of their final Group A match against Oman on Friday. The BCCI confirmed that Wednesday will be a rest day, with no practice or media interactions scheduled.

5) India A Vs Australia A 1st Unofficial Test Day 2: IND A 116/1 At Stumps

Narayan Jagadeesan scored an unbeaten 50 off 95 balls as India A closed Day 2 of the unofficial Test against Australia A at 116/1 in 30 overs. He put on 88 runs with Abhimanyu Easwaran (44) for the opening stand after Australia A declared at 532/6. Earlier, Sam Konstas hit a ton on Day 1, while Josh Philippe followed with an unbeaten 123 off 87 balls, striking 18 fours and 4 sixes. Harsh Dubey was India A's best bowler, returning 3/141 from 27 overs.

6) Thomas Partey Pleads Not Guilty To Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

Villareal defender Thomas Partey, 32, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to five rape charges and one count of sexual assault. The alleged incidents, involving two women and one other victim, reportedly occurred between 2021 and 2022 while he was at Arsenal.

7) Lionel Messi On Target As Inter Miami Down Seattle Sounders In MLS

Inter Miami secured a 3-1 victory over Seattle Sounders on Wednesday at Florida's Chase Stadium. Jordi Alba opened the scoring, Lionel Messi added a second, and Ian Fray made it 3-0 before Obed Vargas pulled one back for Seattle.

8) Star India Batter Ruled Out Of Australia ODI Series With Viral Fever

India's hopes in the three-match ODI series took a hit as Jemimah Rodrigues was ruled out of Wednesday's game with a viral fever. The star batter, who scored 18 in the first ODI against Australia, would have been vital in the middle order as India look to stay alive in the series ahead of the World Cup.

9) China Open: Sat- Chi Beat Malaysian Duo Of Junaidi Arif- Roy King Yap To Advance

India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, advanced to the next round of the China Open on Wednesday with a 24-22, 21-13 win over Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap in just over 42 minutes.

10) Aryna Sabalenka Pulls Out Of China Open Due To Injury

Four-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the China Open after not fully recovering from an injury sustained during her US Open triumph. The 27-year-old had defeated Amanda Anisimova to claim the year's final Major title.