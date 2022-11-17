Squads for Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy announced

The Challenger Trophy is a domestic women's cricket competition, being organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, since 2008-09.

The four teams competing in the tournament are India A, India B, India C and India D. Poonam Yadav will lead the India A squad, with Harleen Deol serving as her deputy. The India B squad will be led by Deepti Sharma, with Shafali Verma named as vice captain.

Pooja Vastrakar will be the captain of the India C side, with S Meghana picked as vice-captain. Meanwhile, the India D team will be led by Sneh Rana and Jemimah Rodrigues has been named as her deputy.

Senior Women's Challenger Trophy Squads:

India A: Poonam Yadav (C), Harleen Deol (VC), Muskan Malik, S Sajna, Amanjot Kaur, Disha Kasat, Shriyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani, Sahana Pawar, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shivali Shinde (wk), S Anusha

India B: Deepti Sharma (C), Shafali Verma (VC), Dhara Gujjar, Yuvashree, Arundhati Reddy, Nishu Chaudhary, Humeira Kazi, Devika Vaidya, SS Kalal, Monika Patel, SL Meena, Simran Dil Bahadur, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wk), Laxmi Yadav (WK)

India C: Pooja Vastrakar (C), S Meghana (VC), Priya Punia, Simran Shaikh, Tarranum Pathum, KP Navgire, Anjali Singh, Rashi Kanojia, Saranya Gadwal, Keerthy James, Komal Zanzad, Ajima Sangma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Mamatha (wk)

India D: Sneh Rana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Ashwini Kumari, D Hemalatha, Kanika Ahuja, Jasia Akhter, Yastika Bhatia, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Shikha Pandey, SB Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Aparna Mondal (wk), Sushma Verma (wk)