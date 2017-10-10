Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to bag the series 2-0

Dubai, October 10: Pakistan lost its first Test series in the United Arab Emirates since it became their designated home in Tests as Sri Lanka on Tuesday beat them by 68 runs to grab the two-match series 2-0.

Pakistan were all out for 248 in their final innings of the Test.

The last batsman, Wahab Riaz, was caught out at extra cover on a ball by Rangana Herath.

Sri Lanka seal the series 2-0!

>We are up to 6 in Test rankings!

Earlier, Asad Shafiq fell for 112 as Pakistan staggered trying to save the Test series in the opening session of the final day.

Shafiq brought up his 100 off 151 balls, as he and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed took Pakistan past 200, chasing a target of 317 in a thrilling final day of the day-night Test.

Sarfraz, however, fell to a Perera delivery for 68 off 130.

Mohammad Amir was the next to depart, leaving Pakistan at 230-7, and Shafiq survived an lbw scare soon afterwards.

Following Amir's dismissal, Yasir Shah was the next to lose his wicket.

On Monday, both Shafiq and Sarfraz hit fighting half-centuries to thwart Sri Lanka and set up an enthralling finish.