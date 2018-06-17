Subsequently, Sri Lanka refused to take the field on the third day before they agreed to resume play after a two hours delay. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the players took to the field "under protest."

"The ICC can confirm the match officials in the second Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka changed the ball and awarded 5 penalty runs to West Indies," the ICC tweeted. "If there are any, Code of Conduct charges will follow as per usual at close of play."

Later, Sri Lanka Cricket defended its players through a press release. "SLC advised the team to take the field to ensure the continuity of the match and wish to commend the decision taken by the team to continue with the game 'under protest' to ensure the upholding of the spirit of the game," it read.

"The team management has informed us that Sri Lankan players have not engaged in any wrongdoing." it said.

"SLC shall take all necessary steps to defend any player, in the event any unwarranted allegation is brought against a member of the team," the release added.

The ESPNcricinfo reported that umpires - Ian Gould and Aleem Dar - laid the charge after reviewing footage of the second day's play, and finding evidence pointing to the application of a substance to the ball.

Officials, as reported by the Cricinfo, said the incident was similar to the one involving South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who was found guilty of altering the condition of the ball during the 2016-17 Test series in Australia.

At the end of day two, the West Indies were 118 for 2 in reply to Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 253. And day 3 was due to start at 9.30 am local time.

But even as the umpires and West Indian players entered the field, none of the Sri Lanka players joined them. Broadcaster visuals of their dressing room showed coach Chandika Hathurusingha, captain Dinesh Chandimal and team manager Asanka Gurusinha in discussion with match referee Javagal Srinath before the drama unfolded.