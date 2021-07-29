Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I: Shikhar Dhawan elects to bat, Sandeep Warrier makes international debut

Team India have made one change to their playing eleven as Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier was handed the debut cap to replace injured quick Navdeep Saini.

After winning the toss, Dhawan said, "We are gonna bat first. We'll look to post a good score. Our bowling is quite strong, so we are going to defend. We are just focusing on today's game, we are not going to take any pressure from the past. He (Saini) is injured. We've got Sandeep Warrier; he's debuting today."

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said he would have bowled first and also declared his playing eleven.

"We are happy to bowl first. Early wickets is going to do the trick. It'll be a big win for us. Winning is very important, it'll be very nice. Isuru Udana is out, Pathum Nissanka comes in," said Shanaka.

Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.