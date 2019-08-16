Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand: Tim Southee equals Sachin Tendulkar's batting record in Test cricket

Tendulkar has played most Tests, slammed most tons, as well as, amassed most runs across Tests and ODIs. Many believe that the batting records set by the masterblaster would be tough to break in the generation to come.

However, one of batting records of the right-handed batsman from Mumbai has been equalled by one of the most unusual cricketers. New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has equalled one of Tendulkar's record in red-ball cricket. Southee, who is primarily known for his bowling, has equalled Tendulkar's record of most sixes in his Test career.

Batting against Sri Lanka in Galle Test, Southee hammered Akila Dhananjaya for a maximum to hit his 69th maximum in the longest format of the game and equalled Tendulkar who has also hit as many sixes in his entire Test career. Tendulkar had smashed 69 maximums in 200 Tests (329 innings) while Southee has till date represented his country in just 66 Tests (96 innings).

Southee has already surpassed the likes of AB de Villiers, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ian Botham in the list while among current players Ben Stokes, David Warner and compatriot Ross Taylor trail him.

The record for most sixes in Test cricket is 107 which is owned by Southee's former teammate Brendon McCullum. While Chris Cairns is the second New Zealand cricketer in the list with 87 maximums under his belt.

Southee has also notched up seven half-centuries in 66 Tests for the Kiwis.