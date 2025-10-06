Cricket Sultana Hails Marufa Akter as Potential Future Star of Bangladesh Women’s Cricket By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 21:23 [IST]

Bangladesh's young pace sensation Marufa Akter announced herself on the global stage with a brilliant performance in her team's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 opener against Pakistan. The prodigious fast bowler delivered a match-defining spell, dismantling Pakistan's top order and setting the tone for a comfortable victory.

In just the first over, Akter rattled Pakistan opener Omaima Sohail and in-form Sidra Amin, finding the edge and hitting the stumps in consecutive deliveries. Her early strikes proved crucial as Pakistan was bundled out for a mere 129.

Bangladesh chased the target with ease, finishing the game in 32 overs for the loss of just three wickets. Akter's efforts earned her the Player of the Match award with figures of 2/31.

In a nation where spin traditionally dominates women's cricket, Akter's raw pace and ability to swing the ball make her a rare and exciting talent. Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana spoke highly of her young pacer ahead of the team's next fixture against England in Guwahati. "I think so. We have had some great pacers in the past but the exposure that Marufa Akter is getting, nobody has gotten that," said Sultana.

While the praise is well-deserved, Sultana stressed the importance of focus and composure for the youngster. "But I think it is very important for her to be focused about World Cup right now. Whatever happens surrounding her, I think it shouldn't affect her performance. She should just think about herself and how she should prepare herself for the next upcoming games and how she can perform for the team."

Bangladesh will next face England on 7 October. Sultana acknowledged that while their winning combination will likely remain intact, tactical adjustments may be necessary to counter England's lineup.

"We're not thinking too much about it but there will definitely be changes to the XI because there are a lot of right-handed batters in their team. Maybe the management will think about what would be our best XI for tomorrow. You always want to go with the same XI after what we did in the last game. But it depends on the situation and the wicket. If we need one more spinner in there, we will add up. If we need one more seamer, then we will definitely."

England enter the contest on the back of a dominant win over South Africa, setting up what promises to be an exciting clash. With Akter in prime form, Bangladesh will be eager to maintain their perfect start to the tournament.