Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka Raina play Santa to underprivileged kids

The two joined hands earlier this year when Suresh Raina decided to jointly transform 34 schools across UP, Delhi-NCR, and J&K on the occasion of his 34th birthday. Under this shared mission, they have co-transformed three schools so far.

To mark the launch of the newly created WASH infrastructure and smart classroom facilities in their third jointly supported school in Gurgaon ahead of Christmas, the Rainas and Amitabh Shah hosted a grand virtual celebration. The children received goodies from a magical Santa Clause and were engaged with some fun activities.

Four young girls, who were also participants of Priyanka Raina's online 'Adolescent & Reproductive Health Workshop' under her 'Right AGE' program, asked interesting questions to all the dignitaries.

We Celebrated #Christmas along with @ImRaina & @PriyankaCRaina by inaugurating bathrooms, water facilities & smart classes at 3rd @grfcare @unstoppableyuva supported school in Gurgaon. Here's what #Santa from the North Pole had to say about it: https://t.co/X6IYPiIR9g pic.twitter.com/o6s2DW81r2 — Gracia Raina Foundation (@grfCare) December 25, 2020

Persons from groups like Vedanta, SBI, KPMG, Care India, SME Corner, to name a few, were present at the e-celebration. They were joined by Two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Champion, and Yuva Unstoppable Patron Sangram Singh as well.

Amitabh Shah, the founder and Chief Inspiration Officer, Yuva Unstoppable said, "Everyone knows about Suresh Raina's prowess on the field. But not many know about his kind heroism off the cricket pitch. Am deeply grateful to the Rainas for caring about the health of the children in need. Not only did the kids get new sanitation facilities, but were also cheered up by a Magical Santa & got goodies."

Priyanka Raina shared some inspiring thoughts on the occasion, "This year is going to be very exciting. We will have about 10,000 children who will be benefitting from 34 schools jointly adopted by Gracia Raina Foundation and Yuva Unstoppable. It wouldn't have been possible without Amitabh Shah and his Team. I also thank all the corporate patrons for supporting & showing empathy."

Suresh Raina stated, "It's a great initiative in partnership with Amitabh Shah. Thanks to Irfan Pathan, he introduced me to Yuva Unstoppable. I know Robin Uthappa has joined the cause to improve health & education facilities as well with Yuva. I believe when you represent your country, you need to give back to society."

Ravinder Dalal, principal of Government Middle School, Sector 14, Gurgaon was deeply grateful for the initiative, "Thank you so much Suresh Raina and Amitabh Shah for being our Santa and making Christmas merrier for our kids. Close to 700 boys and girls will get access to enhanced toilets, drinking water, and smart class in my school now just because of your love, care, and kind efforts."

Tushar, a curious little 6th grader was extremely happy to see the new facilities in his school. But he definitely wanted to know more as he asked, "Dear Santa, have you got the vaccine for Covid-19 yet and would you be delivering gifts this year?" To which, the Magical Santa replied in all his Christmas glory: "The scientists have tested the vaccine on me and found me immune to Covid-19. So yes, Rudolf and I will be sleighing away in a little while to deliver lots of gifts across the world."

No wonder, Christmas is all about hope and giving!

