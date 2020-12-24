Suresh Raina likely to return for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 as franchise not willing to let him go

The left-handed batsman from Uttar Pradesh - who has been one of the pillars of Men In Yellow over the years - headed back home from the UAE prior to the start of the season.

Raina's sudden return after the CSK camp reported 13 COVID-19 cases triggered speculation that the senior cricketer wasn't pleased with the treatment he was meted out by the management.

The development, according to an IPL source, played a role in Raina's exit from the domestic T20 event. However, it was later said that the team management was not particularly happy with the 32-year-old's "conduct" during the quarantine time, something which infuriated CSK owner and former BCCI president N Srinivasan.

"In CSK, the norm is that the coach, captain and the manager get suites. However, Raina also gets a suite in any hotel that the franchise stays. It's just that his room didn't have a balcony," an IPL source was quoted by PTI as saying.

"It was an issue but I don't think big enough to warrant a comeback (to India). There could be something more than just the scare of rising COVID-caseload in Chennai," the source added, alluding to a speculated breach of the bio-bubble by Raina.

All this cast doubt over Raina's possible return in the canary yellow jersey in IPL 2021. However, CSK's dismal performance in IPL 13 - in which the team failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in its history - has now forced the team management to tread cautiously.

The MS Dhoni-led side - which finished seventh this season - badly missed a reliable batsman in the middle-order and that could be a reason that the team management is softening its stand towards the cricketer. Reports now claim that the 32-year-old all-rounder could be very well in coach Stephen Fleming and captain Dhoni's scheme of things.

A CSK official was quoted by a Mumbai Mirror report as saying, "He (Raina) will be with us. There are no plans to part with him."

Team management's mood could also have changed after the southpaw was named in Uttar Pradesh's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, slated to be held in January. Raina is currently training with his state team and preparing for the domestic T20 tournament and a good run in the first domestic cricket tournament in the country, post COVID-19 lockdown would definitely bolster his chances of getting into the contention for IPL.