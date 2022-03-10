Sussex sign Cheteshwar Pujara for County Championship 2022 as Travis Head replacement

Following a request by Travis to be released from his contract due to increased international commitments along with the news that he and his partner are expecting their first child, the club agreed and replaced him with Pujara for the majority of the 2022 season.

The Saurashtra cricketer will arrive in time for the first Championship match of the season and remain until at least the end of the Royal London One-Day competition, the 50-over tournament.

On announcing that he had signed for the club Cheteshwar said, "I am excited and honoured to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the upcoming season. I do look forward to joining up with the Sussex family soon and being a part of its rich cricketing history. Over the years I have always enjoyed my time in the UK playing county cricket, so eagerly looking forward to the new stint and hope to contribute to the club's success."

"We are delighted to welcome such an experienced international top-order batter to the squad and look forward to his contribution both with the bat and in helping our younger top-order batters continue their development in first-class cricket. We are sorry Travis will not be joining us and wish him all the best with his international commitments and congratulate him and his partner Jessica on their news," a Sussex communique said.

Explaining his decision, Travis said, "I would like to stress that it's important for me to support Jessica over the Australian winter while balancing a busy international schedule. It comes with disappointment during a very exciting period for me personally that I won't be returning this season, I've built some great relationships and was very excited for it. I'm hopeful I can still have an impact at the club in the future and I will be watching the season very closely. I wish everyone all the best and thank you for the support."