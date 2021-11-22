Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Previous Winners, Records & Statistics

Bengaluru, November 22: Sharukh Khan struck a last ball six sealed a 4-wicket win and the title for Tamil Nadu against Karnataka in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday (November 22).
After Sai Kishore's impressive figures of 3 for 12 restricted Karnataka to 151/7 in 20 overs, Tamil Nadu completed the run chase in the last ball of the match thanks to a late power-hitting from Shahrukh Khan, who ended the final unbeaten on 33 off 15 balls.
Put into bat, Karnataka lost their top three very early, but were helped to a challenging total thanks to knock of 46 from Abhinav Manohar, late surge from Praveen Dubey (33 off 17) and Jagadeesha Suchith (18 off 7 balls).
T Natarajan, Sanjay Yadav and Sandeep Warrier were also among the wickets for Tamil Nadu. For Karnataka, Manish Pandey (13), Rohan Kadam (0) and Karun Nair (18) were dismissed inside the powerplay with Sai Kishore playing the role of destructor in chief.
In response, TN got off the blocks quickly, but after opener Hari Nishant fell for 23 off 12 balls, the team struggled for runs in the middle overs as his opening partner N Jagadeesan (41 off 46 balls) failed to carry on the momentum.
Jagadeesan shared a 41-run stand with skipper Vijay Shankar (18 off 22 balls) before the pair fell in back-to-back balls to KC Cariappa, who was the pick of the bowlers for Karnataka with figures of 2 for 23 in his 4 overs. Nair, Prateek Jain and Vidyadhar Patil also took a wicket-a-piece.
Now, myKhel takes a look at the full list of award winners, prize money, previous winners, records and statistics of Syde Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021:
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Winner, Runner up and final man of the match
Winner: Tamil Nadu
Runner up: Karnataka
Final Man of the Match: Shahrukh Khan
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Prize Money
Hosting Fee for 6-State Association: Rs.3.5 lakh
Player Match Fee: Rs.75,000
Winner: Rs.10 lakh
Second Place: Rs.5 lakh
Players paid per match: Rs.17,500
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Top Performers and Statistics
Top five scorers
Tanmay Agarwal (Hyderabad) - 334 runs in 7 matches
Deepak Hooda (Rajasthan) - 294 runs in 6 matches
Ajinkya Rahane (Mumbai) - 286 runs in 5 matches
Ashwin Hebbar (Andhra Pradesh) - 279 runs in 5 matches
Manan Vohra (Chandigarh) - 273 runs in 5 matches
Top five six-hitters
Jitesh Sharma (Vidarbha) - 19 sixes in 8 matches
Deepak Hooda (Rajasthan) - 17 sixes in 6 matches
Manan Vohra (Chandigarh) - 13 sixes in 5 matches
Sheldon Jackson (Saurashtra) - 13 sixes in 6 matches
Nitish Rana (Delhi) - 12 sixes in 5 matches
Top five wicket-takers
Chama Milind (Hyderabad) - 18 wickets in 7 matches
CV Stephen (Andhra Pradesh) - 14 wickets in 5 matches
Rishi Dhawan (Himachal Pradesh) - 14 wickets in 6 matches
Jaydev Unadkat (Saurashtra) - 13 wickets in 6 matches
Akshay Karnewar (Vidarbha) - 13 wickets in 8 matches
Top five economical bowlers
Atharva Taide (Vidarbha) - 2.72 in 7 matches
Mohit Jain (Rajasthan) - 3.50 in 1 match
Umesh Yadav (Vidarbha) - 4.09 in 3 matches
Ninad Rathva (Baroda) - 4.30 in 5 matches
Akshay Karnewar (Vidarbha) - 4.34 in 8 matches
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Winners List So Far
2006-07
Winner: Tamil Nadu
Runner up: Punjab
2009-10
Winner: Maharashtra
Runner up: Hyderabad
2010-11
Winner: Bengal
Runner up: Madhya Pradesh
2011-12
Winner: Baroda
Runner up: Punjab
2012-13
Winner: Gujarat
Runner up: Punjab
2013-14
Winner: Baroda
Runner up: Uttar Pradesh
2014-15
Winner: Gujarat
Runner up: Punjab
2015-16
Winner: Uttar Pradesh
Runner up: Baroda
2016-17
Winner: East Zone
Runner up: Central Zone
2017-18
Winner: Delhi
Runner up: Rajasthan
2018-19
Winner: Karnataka
Runner up: Maharashtra
2019-20
Winner: Karnataka
Runner up: Tamil Nadu
2020-21
Winner: Tamil Nadu
Runner up: Baroda
