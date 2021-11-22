Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Previous Winners, Records & Statistics

After Sai Kishore's impressive figures of 3 for 12 restricted Karnataka to 151/7 in 20 overs, Tamil Nadu completed the run chase in the last ball of the match thanks to a late power-hitting from Shahrukh Khan, who ended the final unbeaten on 33 off 15 balls.

Put into bat, Karnataka lost their top three very early, but were helped to a challenging total thanks to knock of 46 from Abhinav Manohar, late surge from Praveen Dubey (33 off 17) and Jagadeesha Suchith (18 off 7 balls).

T Natarajan, Sanjay Yadav and Sandeep Warrier were also among the wickets for Tamil Nadu. For Karnataka, Manish Pandey (13), Rohan Kadam (0) and Karun Nair (18) were dismissed inside the powerplay with Sai Kishore playing the role of destructor in chief.

In response, TN got off the blocks quickly, but after opener Hari Nishant fell for 23 off 12 balls, the team struggled for runs in the middle overs as his opening partner N Jagadeesan (41 off 46 balls) failed to carry on the momentum.

Jagadeesan shared a 41-run stand with skipper Vijay Shankar (18 off 22 balls) before the pair fell in back-to-back balls to KC Cariappa, who was the pick of the bowlers for Karnataka with figures of 2 for 23 in his 4 overs. Nair, Prateek Jain and Vidyadhar Patil also took a wicket-a-piece.

Now, myKhel takes a look at the full list of award winners, prize money, previous winners, records and statistics of Syde Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Winner, Runner up and final man of the match

Winner: Tamil Nadu

Runner up: Karnataka

Final Man of the Match: Shahrukh Khan

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Prize Money

Hosting Fee for 6-State Association: Rs.3.5 lakh

Player Match Fee: Rs.75,000

Winner: Rs.10 lakh

Second Place: Rs.5 lakh

Players paid per match: Rs.17,500

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Top Performers and Statistics

Top five scorers

Tanmay Agarwal (Hyderabad) - 334 runs in 7 matches

Deepak Hooda (Rajasthan) - 294 runs in 6 matches

Ajinkya Rahane (Mumbai) - 286 runs in 5 matches

Ashwin Hebbar (Andhra Pradesh) - 279 runs in 5 matches

Manan Vohra (Chandigarh) - 273 runs in 5 matches

Top five six-hitters

Jitesh Sharma (Vidarbha) - 19 sixes in 8 matches

Deepak Hooda (Rajasthan) - 17 sixes in 6 matches

Manan Vohra (Chandigarh) - 13 sixes in 5 matches

Sheldon Jackson (Saurashtra) - 13 sixes in 6 matches

Nitish Rana (Delhi) - 12 sixes in 5 matches

Top five wicket-takers

Chama Milind (Hyderabad) - 18 wickets in 7 matches

CV Stephen (Andhra Pradesh) - 14 wickets in 5 matches

Rishi Dhawan (Himachal Pradesh) - 14 wickets in 6 matches

Jaydev Unadkat (Saurashtra) - 13 wickets in 6 matches

Akshay Karnewar (Vidarbha) - 13 wickets in 8 matches

Top five economical bowlers

Atharva Taide (Vidarbha) - 2.72 in 7 matches

Mohit Jain (Rajasthan) - 3.50 in 1 match

Umesh Yadav (Vidarbha) - 4.09 in 3 matches

Ninad Rathva (Baroda) - 4.30 in 5 matches

Akshay Karnewar (Vidarbha) - 4.34 in 8 matches

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Winners List So Far

2006-07

Winner: Tamil Nadu

Runner up: Punjab

2009-10

Winner: Maharashtra

Runner up: Hyderabad

2010-11

Winner: Bengal

Runner up: Madhya Pradesh

2011-12

Winner: Baroda

Runner up: Punjab

2012-13

Winner: Gujarat

Runner up: Punjab

2013-14

Winner: Baroda

Runner up: Uttar Pradesh

2014-15

Winner: Gujarat

Runner up: Punjab

2015-16

Winner: Uttar Pradesh

Runner up: Baroda

2016-17

Winner: East Zone

Runner up: Central Zone

2017-18

Winner: Delhi

Runner up: Rajasthan

2018-19

Winner: Karnataka

Runner up: Maharashtra

2019-20

Winner: Karnataka

Runner up: Tamil Nadu

2020-21

Winner: Tamil Nadu

Runner up: Baroda