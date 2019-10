T10 League 2019: Schedule, Time Table, Teams Squad, TV Channel and Live Streaming Information

Abu Dhabi, October 23: The third edition of the T10 League (TCL 2019) will begin from November 15 and culminate on November 24 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Set to take place in Abu Dhabi this year the T10 League 2019 will be telecast only on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3 channels in India.

Started in 2017, Abu Dhabi T10 League is the world's first and only ten-over cricket league. T10 cricket is the newest version of India's most widely watched sport, cricket and owing to its short and fast-paced format, it could potentially be the route for cricket to the most prestigious platform of all, the Olympic Games.

The third edition of the T10 League will feature 132 world-class players on show this year at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The star-studded line-up of top international cricketers includes icons like Eoin Morgan, Hashim Amla, Chris Lynn, Shane Watson, Moeen Ali, Darren Sammy, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Lasith Malinga, Shoaib Malik and many more who are ready to set the pitch on fire come November 2019.

MyKhel gives full information here about the 10-day T10 League such as schedule, timings, telecast channels, teams etc.

Team and Squad:

Date/Timings (IST) Match

15/11/2019

16:30-18:15 Maratha Arabians vs. Northern Warriors

18:45-20:30 Deccan Gladiators vs. Delhi Bulls

21:00-22:45 Team 8 vs. Qalandars

16/11/2019

16:30- 18:15 Deccan Gladiators vs. Bangla Tigers

18:45- 20:30 Karnataka Tuskers vs. Delhi Bulls

21:00- 22:45 Northern Warriors vs. Qalandars

17/11/2019

16:30- 18:15 Northern Warriors vs. Team 8

18:45- 20:30 Bangla Tigers vs. Karnataka Tuskers

21:00- 22:45 Qalandars vs. Maratha Arabians

18/11/2019

16:30- 18:15 Deccan Gladiators vs. Karnataka Tuskers

18:45- 20:30 Team 8 vs. Maratha Arabians

21:00- 22:45 Delhi Bulls vs. Bangla Tigers

19/11/2019

16:30- 18:15 A1 vs. B2

18:45- 20:30 A3 vs. B4

21:00- 22:45 A2 vs. B3

20/11/2019

16:30- 18:15 A4 vs. B1

18:45- 20:30 A2 vs. B4

21:00- 22:45 A1 vs. B3

21/11/2019

16:30- 18:15 A3 vs. B1

18:45- 20:30 A4 vs. B2

21:00- 22:45 A1 vs. B4

22/11/2019

16:30- 18:15 A3 vs. B2

18:45- 20:30 A2 vs. B1

21:00- 22:45 A4 vs. B3

23/11/2019

16:30- 18:15 Qualifier: 1st vs 2nd

18:45- 20:30 Eliminator: 3rd vs. 4th

21:00- 22:45 Eliminator 2: Runner Match 25 vs. Winner match 26

24/11/2019

17:45- 19:30 3rd Position: runner up match 26 vs. Runner up match 27

20:00- 21:45

GRAND FINALE: Winner match 25 vs. Winner match 27