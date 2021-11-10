T20 World Cup 2021, 2nd Semifinal: Australia vs Pakistan: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Playing 11

While Aaron Finch's men are now just two wins away from tasting T20 World Cup glory for the very first time, Pakistan will look to continue the momentum from the Super 12 stage.

The Men in Green will clearly enter the semifinal as hot favourites as they remain the only unbeaten side so far in the showpiece event, having won all five games in Group 2.

Meanwhile, Australia, who advance in top-4 clash from 'group of death', have lost just one match till now.

This will be Pakistan fifth appearance in the T20 WC semi-finals. The 2009 champions have reached this stage in the first four editions (2007, 2009, 2010, and 2012).

On the other hand, Australia who is yet to win the tournament will be playing their fourth semifinal (2007, 2010, and 2012).

The two sides have met 23 times in T20I cricket, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head series 13-9 (1 NR).

Pakistan and Australia last faced each other in T20Is in November 2019, Aussies won the three-match series 2-0.

As far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, both sides have won three matches each. Australia won by 21 runs when both teams last faced each other in the 2016 edition.

For Australia, all eyes will be on David Warner who has amassed 187 runs at an average of 46.75 in this edition. Another Aussie who will have his say in the heavyweight clash is Adam Zampa.

Only Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga has taken more wickets than Australia's x-factor spinner. Accompanying him will be the pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, and Glenn Maxwell's tricks.

With two half-centuries and an average of 71.33, Pakistan will rely on their opening batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Alongside the star keeper will be captain Babar Azam who is the only batter who has scored more runs than Rizwan in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's fast bowlers are breathing fire especially Shaheen Shah Afridi. The star opening bowler has been dangerous with the new ball and canny at the death throughout the tournament.

Australia captain Aaron Finch was aware of this fact. "I think what we have seen through the course of the tournament is how important the powerplay is both batting and bowling. I think the stats around the middle and death overs are pretty similar throughout.

“The power play definitely holds the key, Shaheen Shah Afridi has been in good form for Pakistan, that will be a crucial battle in the game," said Finch during the virtual pre-match press conference.

About how important the toss will be in the semi-final, Finch said: "I think when it comes to the finals, it does not make a huge difference.

“I believe getting runs on the board especially in knockouts can be really beneficial. We have talked about it, we are confident that we can win if we happen to bat first.”

Emotions and excitement will be at an all-time high on Thursday when the two teams face each other in what is being touted as a mouth-watering clash.

Playing 11

Pakistan - Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Australia - David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Head to Head in T20I

Total – 24

Pakistan – 13

Australia – 9

No Result - 2

Match info

Match date: November 11, Thursday

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + HotStar