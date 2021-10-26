T20 World Cup 2021: England vs Bangladesh: Preview, Live telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time info

Their bowling unit was right on the job as the Eoin Morgan-led England bundled out West Indies for a paltry 55 in 14.2 overs before cantering home in 8.2 overs.

Against an opposition which is familiar with the sluggish sub-continent conditions and capable of producing upsets, Morgan will ill-afford to rest on the laurels.

With the match starting in the afternoon, the reigning ODI world champions will be tested in the oppressive heat of Abu Dhabi where temperature soars above 32 degrees.

To its advantage, the Abu Dhabi strip is known to be aiding the pacers and Morgan may think of bringing in Mark Wood into the mix at the expense of a batter.

Teams have been successful in chasing so far in the World Cup at this venue, with three out of four games being won by the team batting second.

England's build-up to the tournament was centred around the unavailability of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran, but it hardly missed the star trio with Moeen Ali providing the winning edge.

Opening the bowling, Moeen struck twice inside the power play and went on to bowl his full quota to return with 4-1-17-2, reducing West Indies to 33 for 4.

Adil Rashid then gave the finishing touches grabbing an eye-catching figures of 4 for 2 in 2.2 overs.

For Bangladesh - which has an abysmal World Cup record with just one of its seven wins since 2007 coming against a Test playing nation (West Indies) - the key would be to exploit the conditions in its first ever T20I World Cup clash against England.

Their star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan seemed to have been under-utilised in its loss against Sri Lanka.

The left-arm spinner gave a double blow in four balls as Sri Lanka was struggling at 79 for 4 inside 10 overs but he came in to bowl his third over in the fag end of the match when the Islanders were in complete control of the chase.

England has a formidable batting line-up but its top-order looked a bit shaky the other day even though it was chasing a paltry 56 and Bangladesh pace battery spearheaded by Mustafizur Rahman would look to give the early advantage.

Bangladesh also has the likes of Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin and left-arm quick Shoriful Islam who is waiting in the pipeline. This could offer some really interesting situations as Bangladesh can really stretch England, at least on paper.

Teams (from): Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam. England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood. Match info Match date: Wednesday, October 27 Match starts at 3.30pm IST. Live telecast: Star Sports Networks Live streaming: Disney + HotStar